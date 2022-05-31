ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

4 things to know about Snooze opening its third Charlotte breakfast spot

By Catherine Muccigrosso
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

The popular Charlotte breakfast and brunch spot, Snooze, an A.M. Eatery , will open its third store in as many years in SouthPark.

The store will open June 15 at 4425 Sharon Road, Suite S170, the Colorado-based restaurant said in a recent news release.

Snooze, known for it’s “creative twists” on breakfast and drinks, made its North Carolina debut in Charlotte. There are now two restaurants: the first one opened in June 2019 at 1331 Central Ave. in Plaza Midwood, followed four months later by the store at The Avenues at Atherton in South End .

Other breakfast chains have been expanding in Charlotte, too, including locally owned Famous Toastery , which plans to open 50 stores throughout the Southeast, and Charleston-based Vicious Biscuit , which is set to open soon at The Arboretum.

Snooze has more than 50 locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, North Carolina, Missouri, Georgia and Texas.

Here are four things to know about Snooze:

Getting creative with pancakes and eggs benedict

Snooze is known for its creative take on pancakes, such as pineapple upside down and blueberry danish, as well as egg benedicts like the Habanero pork belly Benny.

Plus, Snooze offers a “pancake flight,” with customers able to choose three pancake flavors or sample two benedicts.

The menu also includes breakfast sandwiches and tacos, and omelets.

Plant-based plates include avocado toast and tofu scramble, plus gluten-free-options.

There’s a full-service bar

The full bar serves morning cocktails, local beers and spiked coffee.

Drinks range from the mimosa — a sparkling wine, orange juice and pama pomegranate liqueur, to the Snoozeberry Cereal Milk — vodka, house-made strawberry coulis, cane syrup, oat milk and fresh strawberry. And of course, the brunch favorite, bloody Mary.

Snooze is open every day for brunch

Brunch is served seven days a week.

Hours at the SouthPark store are 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Why wait in line, reserve a seat online

The SouthPark restaurant seats 113, plus patio seating for 48 people.

But customers don’t have to wait in line for a seat. The Snooze app lets people reserve a spot on the waitlist, or order takeout.

