Cape Coral, FL

Minor arrested after Cape Coral school shooting threat

By ABC7 News
 3 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Lee County deputies have arrested a minor in connection with a school shooting threat Saturday afternoon.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), deputies learned of a threatening text message sent by a fifth grade Patriot Elementary School student identified as 10-year-old Daniel Marquez.

Marquez texted a friend pictures of four assault rifles that he allegedly bought. Marquez later sent a text saying “Get ready for water day” with a funny emoji, according to the report.

Marquez was interviewed and arrested Saturday, LCSO said.

Marquez was charged with making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.

“Right now is not the time to act like a little delinquent. It’s not funny. This child made a fake threat, and now he’s experiencing real consequences,” said Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

Further information is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

Count on NBC2 to provide updates as more information is released.

