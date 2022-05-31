ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Jeff Gladney, Arizona Cardinals cornerback, dies at 25

By CNN
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HJjne_0fvYuNuC00
Charlie Neibergall/AP

CNN — Jeff Gladney, a cornerback for the Arizona Cardinals, died in a car crash Monday morning in Dallas, according to the team’s official website.

He was among two people who died in the crash.

The crash took place around 2:30 a.m. and involved two vehicles, according to a news release from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department. A preliminary investigation found that a white vehicle was speeding and clipped a second vehicle from behind.

The white vehicle then lost control and hit a freeway pier beam, killing the man and woman inside, the release said. The second vehicle was also occupied by a man and woman, who were not injured, CNN reported.

Gladney was entering the third season of his NFL career, after playing college football at Texas Christian University. The Minnesota Vikings drafted him as a first-round pick in 2020, but the team released him ahead of the 2021 season after he was indicted on charges of felony assault, according to the NFL’s website.

Gladney was found not guilty in the incident, and the Cardinals signed him to a two-year contract in March 2022. He had recently been training with the team during the NFL’s organized team practices.

“We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing,” the Cardinals tweeted Monday. “Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.”

The Vikings also released a statement, saying they were saddened by Gladney’s death.

“Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon,” the team’s statement read.

NFL players from across the league also expressed their condolences via Twitter.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To JJ Watt, Wife Announcement

On Thursday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals star pass rusher J.J. Watt announced some major personal news. He and his wife, Kealia, announced they are expecting the birth of their first child. "Could not be more excited," Watt wrote on social media along with a few pictures of the couple with Kealia's baby bump showing.
On3.com

New information emerges surrounding Marion Barber's death

The football world is mourning the death of former NFL running Marion Barber after the news broke of his passing on Wednesday at 38-years old. During his NFL career, Barber famously played for the Dallas Cowboys for six seasons, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2007 after rushing for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns as the team’s second back.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
County
Dallas County, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Glendale, AZ
Football
Dallas County, TX
Sports
The Spun

Luke Walton Has Reportedly Landed A New Coaching Job

Former Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton reportedly has a new NBA gig. Walton will be joining the Cleveland Cavaliers as an assistant coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 42-year-old finished his playing career in Cleveland in 2013. "The Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring Luke Walton...
CLEVELAND, OH
Distractify

Kayla Nicole Sets the Record Straight About the Travis Kelce Breakup Rumors

Fans of the NFL sports world are likely familiar with the names Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the gorgeous fitness influencer have been setting off #CoupleGoals since 2017. And while the pair briefly split in August 2020 due to vicious cheating rumors, they rekindled their romance in December 2020 and have been thick as thieves — until now. Yes, it appears that Travis and Kayla have decided to end their relationship.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Cnn#The Arizona Cardinals#The Minnesota Vikings
The Spun

Look: Saints Had Special Guest At Practice Wednesday

The New Orleans Saints welcomed a longtime supporter of their team as a special guest for Wednesday's practice. Jimmy Buffett, a die-hard Saints fan, posted a photo with starting quarterback Jameis Winston on Twitter. "Ready for some football," he wrote. As a Gulf Coast native, Buffett grew up a Saints...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Tony Kornheiser Ripped By Former Colleague: Sports Media World Reacts

From an outside perspective, ESPN's Tony Kornheiser is a fun-loving sports enthusiast. However, that may not be an accurate description of the longtime PTI co-host. Norman Chad, one of Kornheiser's former colleagues, ripped Kornheiser in a recent interview. Chad used to appear on Pardon the Interruption, but was unexpectedly removed...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

DeMaurice Smith sees a major drop in compensation

NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith, whose time in the job is moving toward a conclusion, has experienced a major drop in compensation from one fiscal year to the next. Via Liz Mullen of Sports Business Journal, the NFLPA’s most recent financial statement for the fiscal year ending February...
NFL
Golf Digest

Mahomes shines, Rodgers comes up clutch (again) and four other takeaways from the best "The Match" yet

LAS VEGAS — It's not unfair to say that the first five iterations of "The Match" were a bit … underwhelming. Which is not to say that each didn't have its moments. Tiger and Phil going 22 holes at Shadow Creek over Thanksgiving weekend in 2018. Tom Brady ripping his pants and holing out from the fairway at Medalist in 2020. Charles Barkley actually winning in a golf event a few months later. Aaron Rodgers shining in Montana in 2021. Brooks and Bryson finally putting an end to whatever it was they wanted to put an end to last fall.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy