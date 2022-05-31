ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prospect, PA

Camp Lutherlyn Receives $328K Donation From Grace@Calvary

By Tyler Friel
butlerradio.com
 3 days ago

A summer camp in Prospect is the latest recipient of funds from the former Grace@Calvary Church. The church closed its doors this year after 132 years in the City of Butler, but has been making donations to various...

butlerradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
butlerradio.com

Connoquenessing Twp. Resident Named New Dairy Princess

Butler County has a new Dairy Princess. 19-year-old Brooklyn Peters of Connoquenessing Township was named as the new princess for 2022-23. She has been involved in farming since childhood, showing dairy cows and market lambs with her family’s farm. She currently attends Butler County Community College and works at...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

‘FUNraiser’ At Armco Credit Union To Benefit Quality EMS

An event Thursday aims to raise funds for a local EMS agency in their efforts to purchase a new ambulance. The fundraiser is happening at the Armco Credit Union on Route 228 in Mars to benefit Quality EMS. Kent Shoemaker is with Quality EMS and he says their two of...
MARS, PA
butlerradio.com

Colleen Hope Diamond

Colleen Hope Diamond, age 85, of Slippery Rock, passed away on Wednesday May 25,2022 at AHN Wexford, following an illness. Born September 20,1936 in Portersville, she was the daughter of the late Mike and Ruth Watt McMonagle. She attended the Portersville Bible Church. She retired as a longtime school bus...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
butlerradio.com

Red Cross Urging Awareness Of National Safety Month

June is National Safety Month and the American Red Cross is offering tips to remind people to stay safe when spending time in the water or caring for pets. They encourage people to always swim with a buddy in designated areas under lifeguard supervision, and learn how to swim through water safety and age-appropriate swimming courses, as well as first aid and CPR classes.
BUTLER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Butler, PA
City
Prospect, PA
Butler, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
butlerradio.com

Young Professional Mixer Heads To Recon At Meeder

Local business people are welcome to attend a networking event to be held later this week in Cranberry. The Butler County Chamber of Commerce and Butler County Young Professionals June Mixer will take place Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Recon Brewing at Meeder. The evening will include free...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Wingfest Returns To Beacon

Hundreds of chicken wing lovers will be flocking to Renfrew this weekend for an annual competition. Wingfest is happening this Sunday at the Beacon Hotel. The annual event brings a variety of restaurants, bars, and sauce makers together as they compete for the crown in three different categories—most creative, hottest, and best overall.
RENFREW, PA
butlerradio.com

South Butler Seniors Set For Commencement

Friday marks the last day of school and graduation at the South Butler County School District. Students will only have a half-day of class at both the secondary and elementary levels. It comes at a time that Knoch High School is dealing with an uptick in COVID cases—with 13 cases...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Cranberry Farm Market Returning

Local farmers and merchants are once again reaching out to local residents through the return of a popular Cranberry Township event. The Cranberry Township Farmer’s Market will be held at the Township Municipal Center this Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. as well as every Friday after through September 30th.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camp#Calvary#Charity#Camp Lutherlyn Receives#Grace Calvary Church
butlerradio.com

Warren L. “Sonny” Pickett

Warren L. “Sonny” Pickett, 94, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on May 30, 2022, at the VA Butler Healthcare. He was born April 3, 1928, in East Butler, Pennsylvania to the late Tracy Paul Pickett and the late Vera Grace Love Pickett Smith. Sonny graduated from Butler High...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Free Health Clinic Coming To Diamond Park

A free public health clinic will be making a stop tomorrow in downtown Butler. The organization Put People First, will be at Diamond Park from noon to 2 p.m. conducting blood pressure screenings and offering assistance with signing up for benefits like SNAP and Medicaid. The group says their goal...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Richard King Mellon Foundation files suit against Andrew W. Mellon Foundation

PITTSBURGH — What’s in a name? Everything, as far as the biggest foundation in Pittsburgh is concerned. The Richard King Mellon Foundation filed a complaint in U.S. Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday against the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for trademark infringement and unfair competition based on the latter shortening its name to the Mellon Foundation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
PublicSource

After realizing they were the only ones being asked, four Pittsburgh women published a book about how to say no.

This club isn’t accepting new members. But you should definitely start your own. The post After realizing they were the only ones being asked, four Pittsburgh women published a book about how to say no. appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
lebomag.com

Random meeting in the cemetery

A cemetery is an unlikely place to meet new people. Yet there we were—my husband and I—at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Pleasant Hills, on a brisk, sunny March afternoon, paying our respects to his dearly departed family members, when we struck up a conversation with another visitor to the graveyard, an amiable woman named Janet Thomas.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Mona Grace McClure Hegburg

Mona Grace McClure Hegburg, 94, of Chicora, formerly of Sugarcreek Twp., Armstrong Co., passed away Wednesday afternoon, June 1, 2022 at Quality Life Services in Sugarcreek Twp., Armstrong Co. Mona was born on June 10, 1927 in Sugarcreek Twp. She was the youngest daughter of the late Thomas Harvey Bradshaw...
CHICORA, PA
butlerradio.com

George R. “Buddy” Rekich

George R. “Buddy” Rekich, 78, of Saxonburg passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022. He was born in Butler to the late George and Caroline (Yurkovich) Rekich. George received his Bachelor’s Degree in Education from the University of Slippery Rock. He Honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. George enjoyed drawing, gardening, and most of all volunteer work at Amedisys Hospice, so much so that in 2018 he was presented with a life time achievement award for offering over 3000 hours of service. He was also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. His fondest wish was to be reunited with his late wife Raylene in Heaven. George was the father of Dean (Mary Salony) Rekich and Kelly (Jeff) Bergamasco; grandfather of Michael (Sarah) Smith, Alex, and John Caleb; and great grandfather of Lincoln. George was preceded in death by his wife Raylene (Karenbauer) Rekich. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 11 AM in Trinity Lutheran Church at 120 Sunset Drive, Butler, through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Amedisys Hospice.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

ARMCO Park Kicking Off Summer With Car Cruise

Car enthusiasts as well as those looking for family fun are invited to visit the Slippery Rock area this weekend for a free event. The Butler County Family YMCA and the Butler Rodfathers are hosting the Wheels of Steel Car Cruise Sunday at ARMCO Park from noon to 4 p.m.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
butlerradio.com

Old Time Golf Comes To Foxburg

Foxburg Country Club is hosting the National Hickory Championship golf tournament today through Saturday. Using 19th century rules and equipment, golfers from across America and Canada will compete at the historic Foxburg layout, which was founded in 1887. In addition to using wooden-shafted clubs and gutta-percha balls, competitors must follow...
FOXBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust to reinstate mask requirements this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is bringing back its mask requirement on Wednesday due to high community spread of COVID-19 in Allegheny County.Masks will be required to be worn for inside performances or for performances at any of of the Cultural Trust's theaters and facilities.Some events may also require proof of COVID-19 vaccination, so be sure to check the requirements ahead of time on the Cultural Trust's website.For more information, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy