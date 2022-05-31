Camp Lutherlyn Receives $328K Donation From Grace@Calvary

George R. “Buddy” Rekich, 78, of Saxonburg passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022. He was born in Butler to the late George and Caroline (Yurkovich) Rekich. George received his Bachelor’s Degree in Education from the University of Slippery Rock. He Honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. George enjoyed drawing, gardening, and most of all volunteer work at Amedisys Hospice, so much so that in 2018 he was presented with a life time achievement award for offering over 3000 hours of service. He was also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. His fondest wish was to be reunited with his late wife Raylene in Heaven. George was the father of Dean (Mary Salony) Rekich and Kelly (Jeff) Bergamasco; grandfather of Michael (Sarah) Smith, Alex, and John Caleb; and great grandfather of Lincoln. George was preceded in death by his wife Raylene (Karenbauer) Rekich. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 11 AM in Trinity Lutheran Church at 120 Sunset Drive, Butler, through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Amedisys Hospice.

BUTLER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO