Jackson County, MI

Golf Regionals Start Today at Various Locations

 3 days ago

(May 31, 2022 7:00 AM) The top three teams and top three individuals not on qualifying teams will advance out of regionals competitions this week. Each team scores consist of four scores for 18 holes for a team total. Jackson High School will host a Division 1 regional at...

Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard June 2, 2022

Northwest 9, Waverly 2: Katelyn Kennedy hit a home run and knocked in two runs for the Mounties in the home win. Campbell Kloack had three hits and Cora Pilaczynski knocked in four runs for Northwest. Neaveh Ingram struck out 12 batters and scattered three hits in the contest for Northwest (35-2).
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
State Track, Field Qualifiers for Jackson County Teams

(June 3, 2022 8:16 AM) Jackson County will be well represented at the Michigan High School Athletic Association state finals on Saturday. Western's girls' team and Concord's boys' team should be near the top in their respective team competitions. Last year Grass Lake won both of...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Diamond Classic Final Set

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The championship game in the 60th Diamond Classic high school baseball tournament is set for 7pm Monday at Kircher Municipal Park. St. Johns meets DeWitt. St. Johns has a 27-4 season record and will play in its third title game, looking for its first title. DeWitt has won previously. Both teams won semi-finals Wednesday, St. Johns 9-2 over Mason and DeWitt 3-0 over Portland.
LANSING, MI
Friday, June 3, 2022

Friday, June 3, 2022

JTV News presents The Morning Show. Friday Dr. Matt Badtke, Science Chair, Jackson College. Ben Jones, President, & Kayla Coronel, Marketing Manager, US Staffing. Phil Fischmeister, Director of Golf, Cascades Golf Course. 9 AM and 11 AM. (replay from June 2) Friday on The Bart Hawley Show: Kelby Wallace, Jackson...
JACKSON, MI
Former Spartan Named to Michigan Golf Hall of Fame

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State golfer Jenn Kangas-Brody is one of three people named Wednesday to the 2022 class of Michigan Golf Hall of Fame. Kangas-Brody, 48, runs a golf shop in Grand Blanc where he husband Doug is the pro at Warwick Hills Country Club. Known as Kangas in her playing days, the L’Anse High School standout was a two time all Big Ten selection at Michigan State before winning the 1997 Michigan Open and playing a full year on the LPGA tour in 1998.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

JTV Sports Special: The James R. Selby Track & Field Classic. Taped May 31 at East Jackson High School. Hosted by Andy Hawley and Cassie LaGow. Presented by Summit Heights Dental Care. 7 PM. JTV News presents The Morning Show. Wednesday, Sam Durocher, Tiki Sam's Pizza. Jackson Public Schools presents...
JACKSON, MI
#Golf Course#Lake Michigan#Start Today#Jackson High School#Calderone Golf Club#Cascades Golf#Edsel#Temperance Bedford
Thursday, June 2, 2022

Thursday, June 2, 2022

JTV News presents The Morning Show. Thursday, Dr. Matt Badtke, Science Chair, Jackson College. Ben Jones, President, & Kayla Coronel, Marketing Manager, US Staffing. Phil Fischmeister, Director of Golf, Cascades Golf Course. 9 AM and 11 AM. Thursday on The Bart Hawley Show: Kelby Wallace, Jackson TSC Manager, MDOT; Tim...
Events of June 3, 4, and 5, 2022

Events of June 3, 4, and 5, 2022

Paws in the Park. Paws in the Park is back this year and it's in Downtown Jackson again! Join us for our annual Paws in the Park 2-day event, featuring the famous Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show! We will have our chip-timed 5k, a shorter 1-mile-mile 'Woof Walk,' and a new Doggie Dash just for kids. Food will be provided by the Jackson Breakfast Rotary. We'll also have raffles, games for the humans and canines, vendors, demos by Michigan Search and Rescue dogs, and more fun at a family-friendly and safe event focused on raising money for abandoned pets and programs at Cascades Humane Society! All registered participants will receive a Paws in the Park t-shirt and a swag bag from our sponsors! In addition, all 5k participants will receive a unique finishers medal or another comparable item. Today's Schedule of Events: (Canine Stars Shows and light concessions only) Canine Stars Show #1, 6:00 pm-6:30 pm. Canine Stars Show #2, 7:00pm-7:30pm. Horace Blackman Park, Downtown Jackson.
JACKSON, MI

