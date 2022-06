Global Future Council on the Net-Zero Transition releases two White Papers on the eve of Stockholm+50. As many in the environmental community gear up for the UN high-level meeting Stockholm+50 on 2-3 June, which will mark fifty years since the UN's first environmental conference, the Global Future Council on the Net-Zero Transition is releasing two White Papers examining how industry can be at the forefront of building a low-carbon future.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO