Bernardo Silva Seeking Manchester City Exit This Summer With Player Open to Move to European Club

Manchester City and Portugal star, Bernardo Silva is claimed to be maintaining his stance on seeking an Etihad Stadium exit this summer, with a report suggesting that the player would be 'delighted' at the prospect of joining one European club in particular.

During the summer of 2021, it would certainly not have been far-fetched to believe that Bernardo Silva was headed for the exit door at the Etihad Stadium.

The Portuguese international was constantly linked with a switch to La Liga, with the likes of Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid touted as possible destinations for the understated midfielder.

While Bernardo Silva had later revealed that struggles living away from his family during COVID-19 played a major role in his desire to mull over a Manchester City exit, it is safe to say that his decision to stay at the club benefited all parties.

The 27-year old managed to surpass his incredible 2018/19 campaign by emerging as one of the most in-form midfielders in Europe, as City and Pep Guardiola were rewarded by his all-conquering presence that became key in retaining the club’s Premier League title.

While talks about extending the midfield maestro’s contract beyond the summer of 2025 have been widely reported, new details have been revealed that point towards the Manchester City ace fulfilling his desire of switching to one of the Spanish giants in the upcoming summer.

As per the latest information provided by Jijantes FC , as relayed by journalist Miquel Blázquez , Bernardo Silva still 'wants' to leave Manchester City this summer, and would be 'delighted' to join Barcelona from next season.

With several sources claiming that Xavi's men are eyeing the potential sale of Frenkie de Jong to reduce the burden of their ongoing financial troubles, it could be a case in which Bernardo Silva is considered as a potential replacement for the Dutchman.

IMAGO / PA Images

In addition, Fabrizio Romano had revealed in early May that the former Ajax talisman was considered as a ‘highly-rated’ but ‘expensive’ option at the Etihad Stadium, as a part of their midfield shortlist.

While logic dictates that a potential swap deal could be in place, it would likely be a shocking revelation to discover Manchester City being interested in sanctioning the irreplaceable midfielder’s sale in any circumstances.

