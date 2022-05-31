Five Major European Clubs Including Chelsea Hold Interest in Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling

A series of elite European sides are interested in signing Raheem Sterling if he decides to leave Manchester City this summer, according to a new report.

It is set to be busy summer of incomings and outgoings at the Etihad Stadium, as the Premier League champions aim to kick on from winning their fourth league title in five seasons by bolstering their squad and sanctioning sales for first-team stars who are wanting a move away from the Etihad Stadium.

Gabriel Jesus looks set to depart following heavy interest from Arsenal and Mikel Arteta after publicly expressing his desire of a new challenge, with Tottenham also keeping tabs on the Brazil international's situation in Manchester.

Riyad Mahrez is expected to sign a new deal and commit his long-term future to Manchester City as he enters the final 12 months of his existing contract, with uncertainty surrounding the respective futures of Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko as well.

However, it remains to be seen what the coming few months mean for England forward Raheem Sterling, who came on in City's title-winning clash against Aston Villa and set up Ilkay Gundogan for the first of his side's trio of late goals to complete a breathtaking comeback. Sterling was out of favour with manager Pep Guardiola early doors through the previous campaign and expressed his desire of playing abroad should game time not improve at the Etihad Stadium amid interest from Barcelona ahead of the January transfer window. IMAGO / PA IMAGES

However, the 27-year-old returned to form following his reintroduction in the starting XI by playing a crucial role in City's league campaign during the demanding winter period though he was often in and out of the squad in the business period of the season. According to a new report by Jack Gaughan of The Daily Mail , a host of top European sides have stepped up their interest in the London-born forward ahead of the summer transfer window. IMAGO / Sportimage

Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have intensified their pursuit of the Manchester City star, whilst Chelsea have also been tagged as a potential destination for the former Liverpool man should he decide to take up a new challenge this summer. IMAGO / PA Images

It has been revealed that Sterling, who has one year left on his current Manchester City deal, will not make a decision on his future until after England's upcoming Nations League fixtures .

The Manchester City is aware he needs to make his mind up soon after his return from international duty - with gametime over the next few months and into the upcoming campaign set to be a crucial factor for a starting role under Gareth Southgate at the World Cup in Qatar .

Moreover, Bayern Munich are believed to have studied the possibility of a swoop for Sterling in order to strengthen in attack whilst Real Madrid search for alternate additions to their frontline after Kylian Mbappe rejected a sensational switch to the Spanish capital and extended his PSG until 2025.

