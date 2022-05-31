ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Jubilee weekend weather is ‘mixed picture’ with sunshine and showers possible

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
As the UK prepares to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, drier and warmer weather is on the way though showers threaten to dampen the festivities in some areas.

The four-day bank holiday will start off fine and bright for most, with Thursday the best day for people across the country to enjoy street parties, barbecues and other outdoor events, according to the Met Office.

Thursday, when the official programme kicks off with the Trooping the Colour military spectacle in central London, is “looking good”, Met Office spokesperson Oli Claydon said.

If you were to look at the northern portion of the UK, it's a fairly decent long weekend

There will be sunny spells and temperatures are set to hit 22C in the south, though rain is likely in western Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Mr Claydon told the PA news agency: “If you look at the UK as a whole, Thursday is the better day but if you’re further north, the weather is staying brighter and finer and drier more consistently through the weekend.”

Friday – when a traditional service of thanksgiving will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral – will start dry and bright for the majority of the UK.

However, “it’s a bit of a mixed picture depending on where you are”, with “increasing cloud and then some showers moving into the south-west and also Northern Ireland”, Mr Claydon said.

A few showers could spread across the south of the UK throughout the day, while some sunshine is expected in other areas, driving up temperatures to 23C.

Saturday looks dry, with temperatures in the low 20s and spells of sunshine for much of the country as an area of high pressure moves in.

But a plume of warm air brings a risk of some heavy showers to areas “south of the M4” in England, Mr Claydon said, threatening the Epsom Derby and later the BBC’s Party at the Palace open-air concert.

Sunday promises to be dry and bright for many of the millions gathering at more than 85,000 Big Jubilee Lunches up and down the UK.

But there is a chance that the warm air edges back in to the south east and brings rain to the Jubilee Pageant parade through the streets of London.

Sunny weather prevailed for most during the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012 (Rui Vieira/PA) (PA Archive)

“If you were to look at the northern portion of the UK, it’s a fairly decent long weekend, but the uncertainty and the chance of heavy showers in the south is still up for grabs,” Mr Claydon said.

The Met Office urged Britons heading outdoors to pack sunglasses and sun cream, as UV levels will be high when the June sun does appear.

“For the four days there’ll be a lot of dry weather around. Yes, still some showers here and there… but many places will see sunny spells and certainly after a cool start this week it is going to be feeling warmer,” Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said.

He said that after the unsettled and unseasonably cool start to the week, with an area of low pressure sitting right over the UK and bringing “an awful lot of showers”, “for most of us the weather’s going in the right direction” as high pressure takes over.

“There are weather fronts pinching us from the north and the south so it’s not straightforward that high pressure will bring a lot of sunny weather, but it is turning drier,” Mr Deakin said.

“And slowly, it will be turning a little warmer as well.”

Related
newschain

Thunderstorm weather warning for Saturday

Thunderstorms could dampen Platinum Jubilee festivities, with the Met Office issuing a weather warning for southern England. Forecasters are predicting heavy rain and lightning in some places and a yellow warning has been put in place from midnight until 10am on Saturday. The Met Office said there is a small...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Queen seated in Windsor Castle for official Platinum Jubilee portrait

The official Platinum Jubilee portrait of the Queen has been unveiled to mark the start of the national celebrations of her milestone 70-year reign. The monarch, 96, looks contented and happy, photographed in her Windsor Castle home, sitting on a cushioned window seat, with the historic residence’s famous Round Tower visible in the distance.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Paul
newschain

Display of royal fashion on day two of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Candy pastels, bold brights and creamy freshness were the fashion palette of choice on the second day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The Duchess of Cambridge looked summery in a long-sleeved lemon dress by Emilia Wickstead teamed with a matching Philip Treacy hat. The Duchess of Cornwall also wore a hat...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#The Met Office#The Trooping The Colour#St Paul S Cathedral
newschain

Harry and Meghan join royals for Jubilee service in honour of missing Queen

The royal family has come together with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in honour of the missing Queen at a special Jubilee service of thanksgiving. Harry and Meghan joined the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as nearly 40 royals gathered for the celebration in St Paul’s Cathedral in London.
newschain

Close eye kept on Queen during busy Jubilee commitments

Royal aides will be keeping a close eye on the Queen to make sure she does not overdo it during the Jubilee weekend. The monarch has faced ongoing “episodic mobility problems”, stretching back to last autumn, and now uses a walking stick. Her royal physicians are also likely...
WORLD
newschain

Queen’s joy at Jubilee celebrations as she joins royal family on balcony

A delighted Queen has taken centre stage at her historic Platinum Jubilee celebrations as she greeted crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony, surrounded by her family. Huge cheers erupted from the thousands of well-wishers packed onto The Mall in central London as the monarch emerged for the special flypast after Trooping the Colour.
newschain

In Pictures: Beacons lit around the UK to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign

Thousands of beacons are being lit up across the UK and the Commonwealth to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The monarch herself started the process by illuminating the Commonwealth of Nations Globe at Windsor Castle, which sent a river of light to Buckingham Palace, where the Duke of Cambridge watched as the Tree of Trees sculpture was bathed in light.
U.K.
newschain

Queen lights first jubilee beacon, sending spark of light around the globe

The Queen has lit the first of her Platinum Jubilee beacons, sending a spark of light around the globe and heralding the start of celebrations throughout the Commonwealth. With the touch of her hand the head of state illuminated a globe and sent a river of light from her Windsor Castle home to Buckingham Palace, where the Duke of Cambridge watched as the Tree of Trees sculpture was bathed in light.
WORLD
newschain

Stoute looks to Desert Crown to deliver evocative sixth Derby success

Memories of great days in Epsom history will come flooding back when Desert Crown bids to give Sir Michael Stoute his sixth victory in the Cazoo Derby. Stoute first won the premier Classic – which is this year being run in memory of Lester Piggott – with the legendary Shergar in 1981 and in the 41 years since has added a further four Epsom victories thanks to Shahrastani (1986), Kris Kin (2003), North Light (2004) and Workforce (2010).
newschain

newschain

