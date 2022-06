I'd say the best has to be Tommy Harris' death. The Harris family weren't in the show for long, but I think they in my eyes have been one of the best, and the exit was well thought out and not rushed in the slightest. Sublime performances were seen from Kathryn Hunt and Lucy-Jo Hudson in particular- I'd love to see a potential return for Angela and Craig but I doubt that the current writers would do them justice.

TV SERIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO