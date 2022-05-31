ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberville Parish, LA

DOTD trims bridge sites to three – all in Iberville

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE – Iberville Parish will be the site of a new Mississippi River Bridge proposed to link La.1 to La. 30, the state Department of Transportation chief said Friday. The announcement during a meeting of Capital Area Roads & Bridges District at the State Capital narrowed the number of prospective...

Acadian Ambulance announces Medics of the Year

Two Acadian Ambulance workers in Louisiana were chosen for the company's top honor, Paramedic of the Year and EMT of the Year, selected over dozens of other finalists from the company's four-state service area. Victoria Dantin, who is stationed in Donaldsonville, was named Acadian's Paramedic of the Year. Maddie Clesi,...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

New method of transit underway in the Baker area

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — The City of Baker and the Capital Area Transit System (CATS) announced at a press conference the launch of LYNX by CATS public transportation service. LYNX by CATS is a new shared public transportation system for the citizens of Baker that will provide rides to and from key locations around Baker for $1.75 or less. LYNX officially launches Tuesday, June 7.
WAFB

Stormwater management could soon become a utility fee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If the governor decides to sign HB713 into law - a bill crafted after a similar law passed in Florida 30 years ago - Louisiana would become the 42nd state to declare stormwater to be a utility. “Establishing a stormwater utility is not a mandate...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: A $54 million transit boondoggle on the shoulders of BR taxpayers

With interest, I read the article on May 30 titled "CATS looks to lure more riders." The first sentence in the article indicates Baton Rouge transportation leaders hope this proposed corridor could convince more people to get on the bus. I don't see this being successful, with the route between Plank Road and LSU attracting enough riders to justify the expense.
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Nine men charged with methamphetamine trafficking by federal grand jury

United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. has announced that an investigation into a drug trafficking organization based out of Ascension Parish has resulted in a federal grand jury superseding indictment leading to the arrest of nine men on various firearm and drug trafficking offenses. According to the Indictment, the...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Brief incident at Mall of Louisiana sends some shoppers scurrying

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A fire alarm sounded at the Mall of Louisiana Thursday (June 2) evening, but officials later confirmed that neither smoke nor fire was found. Some shoppers were asked to leave certain areas of the mall shortly before 6 p.m., but representatives with St. George Fire confirmed that an investigation into the incident yielded no reason for concern.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

DOTD: Safety project on US 90 in Assumption, St. Mary parishes to begin in June

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — DOTD says the $807,469 safety project along U.S. 90 in St. Mary and Assumption parishes will be starting on Monday, June 6. DOTD said the project includes installing cable barriers and related work from Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Officials said the road will be open to regular traffic and intermittent lane closures will be taking place on the inside lanes.
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
KATC News

UPDATE: Former Muni golf course employee issued summons

KATC Investigates has confirmed the name of the employee arrested in connection with alleged theft at the Municipal Golf Course. Yesterday, we reported that an annual audit said that an LCG "golf shop attendant was manipulating register transactions and not entering sales in their point-of-sale system in order to misappropriate cash collections. The Government's controls identified irregularities with the types of transactions entered into the point-of-sale system. The suspected employee was questioned by the Police Department on April 13, 2022 and subsequently arrested after admitting to the misappropriation of cash collections for a period of approximately three months. Since the sales transactions were not recorded or recorded incorrectly in the point-of-sale system, the amount of the misappropriation is unknown at this time."
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Tiki Tubing in the Amite River 'closed indefinitely,' owner says: 'It has been fun.'

A popular yet controversial Denham Springs tubing company is "closed indefinitely," one of its owners said. Tiki Tubing LLC, had said on its website last week that it was closed for the summer. But co-owner John Cooper Fore said Wednesday that the company is now "closed indefinitely." Several weeks ago...
bizmagsb.com

Legislature passes bill shielding public employees using medical marijuana

BATON ROUGE–The Senate gave final passage to a bill Wednesday that would protect state employees who legally use medical marijuana. House Bill 988, sponsored by Rep. Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans, protects state employees from negative consequences if they are diagnosed with conditions for which a doctor recommends medical marijuana used in accordance with state law.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Prairieville man dies in Hwy. 30 crash in Ascension Parish

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A reported a two-vehicle fatal crash on Hwy. 30 near Copperhead Road in Ascension Parish after 10:30 p.m. June 1. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 36-year-old Howard Evans of Prairieville. According to a news release, the initial investigation revealed that Evans was...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

New Roads residents to experience power outage Friday morning

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of New Roads will have a planned power outage for Friday, June 3. Power will be turned off at 8 a.m. for electrical upgrades and will affect customers who live on the following streets:. Main Street. Gretchen Street. Gisele Street. Charlene Street.
NEW ROADS, LA
brproud.com

WBR State Senator to resign, take private sector job

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Senator Rick Ward, a Port Allen Republican, has announced he will be resigning from the legislature at the end of the 2020 Regular Session on June 6. Sen. Ward tells BRPROUD that he will be taking a private sector job in a public relations...
PORT ALLEN, LA

