Silver Creek woman charged with criminal mischief after altercation

 3 days ago

A Silver Creek woman is being charged with criminal mischief after an altercation early...

Silver Creek Man Arrested in Assault Investigation

A Silver Creek man was arrested Wednesday afternoon following an investigation into an assault that occurred in the village. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a location on Porter Avenue shortly before 3:30 PM and determined that 30-year-old Jonah Warner had allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with another person, causing injury. Warner was taken into custody and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail pending centralized arraignment on charges of 3rd-degree assault, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, and 2nd-degree aggravated harassment. He will answer the charges in Hanover Town Court at a later date.
SILVER CREEK, NY
Two Charged In Illegal Dumping Incident

JAMESTOWN – Two people are facing charges after allegedly dumping trash along a city street. Jamestown Police report around 7:18 p.m. on Tuesday, a security camera recorded two subjects in a gray sedan disposing of two tires and a rug at a location on Pratt Avenue. Police posted an...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Two Arrested on Felony Drug Charges in Collins

A traffic stop late Wednesday night on Route 62 in the Town of Collins led to the arrest of two people, including a Brant woman, on drug charges. Erie County Sheriff's deputies pulled over a vehicle for violations shortly after 11:15 PM and saw a large quantity of cash in the driver's pants, two tin foil packets that fell from the passenger's clothing, and two scales in the vehicle. Deputies say a search of the passenger, 25-year-old Briella Benton, discovered 36.5 ounces of crack cocaine and 5.5 ounces of heroin on her person. They also recovered approximately $3,575 in cash. Benton and the driver, 25-year-old Alexander Williams of Amherst, were both charged with one felony count each of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell and criminal possession of a narcotic. Benton was also charged with two counts of concealing evidence, as well as one count of criminal impersonation for allegedly giving deputies a different name during the investigation. Williams was additionally charged with multiple vehicle and traffic law violations. Both were arraigned and released after appearing in Collins Town Court.
COLLINS, NY
Jamestown man receives maximum sentence for assaulting corrections officer

A Jamestown man received the maximum sentence for assaulting a Chautauqua County Jail corrections officer in June 2021. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced that County Court Judge David Foley sentenced 51-year-old Oliver Bookman to 7 years in state prison plus 3 years parole supervision on Thursday. Bookman was convicted of 2nd degree assault, a class D violent felony in March. In making the announcement, Schmidt thanked the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and the corrections officers who oversee the jail for their hard work and dedication.
JAMESTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Mischief#Silver Creek#Violent Crime
Jamestown Woman Facing DWI Charge in Poland Crash

An investigation into a crash early Wednesday in the Town of Poland led to a drunk driving charge against a Jamestown woman. State Police responded to Cook Road just before 2:00 AM and determined that 19-year-old Alexis Salvaggio struck a guardrail, causing damage. Salvaggio was uninjured in the crash, but she was taken into custody after allegedly failing several field sobriety tests, and a breath sample revealed that her BAC was .19%, more than twice the legal limit. Salvaggio was charged with DWI and will appear in Poland Town Court later this month.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Dunkirk woman facing charges after traffic stop in Pomfret

A traffic stop on Bennett Road in the town of Pomfret has led to charges against a Dunkirk woman. State Police say 42-year-old Danika Lemay was a passenger in the vehicle that was pulled over on Monday. During the stop, Lemay allegedly provided troopers with a false identity, attempted to flee when she was advised of her arrest, and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. When being processed at SP Fredonia, troopers say Lemay was found to be in possession of more meth, along with a quantity of heroin. Lemay was issued appearance tickets for obstructing governmental administration in the 2nd degree, false personation and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. She'll appear in the town of Pomfret Court on a later date. Lemay was then turned over to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department on outstanding warrants.
DUNKIRK, NY
Woman arrested, Trooper injured in high-speed chase

A woman is in custody, facing a list of charges, after leading several police agencies on a high speed chase through multiple municipalities overnight. The high speed chase began around 10:30 a.m. in North East before the suspect crashed her vehicle in the City of Erie.  According to a report released by state police, North […]
ERIE, PA
Silver Alert Canceled for Missing North Collins Man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing vulnerable adult from North Collins. According to the Erie County Sheriff's Office, 87-year-old Charles Rizzo is missing from an address on Vermont Street in the village. Rizzo, who has dementia and may be in need of medical attention, was last seen between 10:00 AM and 11:30 AM Wednesday wearing a yellow plaid short-sleeve shirt and gray pants, driving a light gray 2012 Ford Fusion with New York registration APW 4316. He may be in the Buffalo area. Anyone who has seen Rizzo should call the Erie County Sheriff's Office at (716) 858-2903 or call 911.
NORTH COLLINS, NY
Cattaraugus County man facing kidnapping, assault charges

An investigation into a possible kidnapping in Cattaraugus County on Monday led to a number of charges being placed against a Hinsdale man. State Troopers from Olean arrested 59-year-old Frank Scarpa after he allegedly went to the 34-year-old victim's house around 4 pm and began assaulting the victim. Troopers say Scarpa then forced the victim to a second location and tied the victim to a chair and continued to assault the victim with multiple objects. Scarpa left and the victim was able to escape and went to a Crosby Mart on Route 16 in the town of Hinsdale where he made a 911 call. Scarpa was arraigned in Portville Town Court on charges of kidnapping in the 2nd degree (Class B felony), assault 2nd (Class D felony), menacing 2nd and criminal mischief 4th. He was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail with bail set at $50,000 cash or $100,000 property bond.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
2 teens in stolen car arrested after Altoona high-speed chase

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase in a stolen car through Altoona led police to two teens that are alleged suspects for stabbing a person and stealing their car in Rochester, New York the day before. Zavion Little, 16, and Adam Levert, 17, both of Rochester, NY, were taken into custody on May 28, […]
ALTOONA, PA
Angola Man Charged in Second Incident at County Jail

For the second time in a week, an Angola man has been charged with 4th-degree criminal mischief stemming from an incident at the Chautauqua County Jail. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Matthew Kennedy destroyed his jail-issued mattress by tearing it apart at the seam Monday evening. Deputies say Kennedy was ordered numerous times by the supervising officer to stop his actions, and he allegedly refused to comply. Kennedy, who is being held in connection with a residential burglary in the Town of Villenova, was previously charged with criminal mischief from a May 23rd incident at the jail in which he allegedly damaged and activated a fire sprinkler head inside his cell.
ANGOLA, NY

