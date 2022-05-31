Silver Creek woman charged with criminal mischief after altercation

A traffic stop late Wednesday night on Route 62 in the Town of Collins led to the arrest of two people, including a Brant woman, on drug charges. Erie County Sheriff's deputies pulled over a vehicle for violations shortly after 11:15 PM and saw a large quantity of cash in the driver's pants, two tin foil packets that fell from the passenger's clothing, and two scales in the vehicle. Deputies say a search of the passenger, 25-year-old Briella Benton, discovered 36.5 ounces of crack cocaine and 5.5 ounces of heroin on her person. They also recovered approximately $3,575 in cash. Benton and the driver, 25-year-old Alexander Williams of Amherst, were both charged with one felony count each of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell and criminal possession of a narcotic. Benton was also charged with two counts of concealing evidence, as well as one count of criminal impersonation for allegedly giving deputies a different name during the investigation. Williams was additionally charged with multiple vehicle and traffic law violations. Both were arraigned and released after appearing in Collins Town Court.

COLLINS, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO