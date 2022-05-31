ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IA

Madison County Crash Claims on Life

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Winterset) A Winterset man died from injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at 2:25 p.m. on Saturday in the 2200 block of Highway 169 south of Winterset.

Responding Deputies found an adult male, identified as 61-year-old Michael Greene of Winterset, with life-threatening injuries. Greene was flown to a Des Moines hospital, where he died.

A preliminary investigation shows Greene traveling northbound on US Hwy 169 when he struck another northbound motorcycle slowing down in front of him. The driver of the second motorcycle, identified as 68-year-old Debra Field of Winterset, suffered no known injuries.

This crash comes just days after a separate fatal motorbike crash in the 600blk of N Cross St in St Charles on May 19, 2022, claiming the life of 56-year-old Jon Vonfeldt of St Charles. An investigation into that crash suggests mechanical failure caused the front tire to lock up and eject Vonfeldt from his bike.

Vonfeldt was flown to a Des Moines hospital and later died.

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

