Welcome back to Above the Break. This week we’re looking at the Sun vs. Aces matchup, the Wings rotation and NaLyssa Smith beginning to flex her range. The Aces finally lost another game on Thursday. The Liberty finally won another game on Wednesday, giving us three teams that now sit at two wins. It’s early, but the playoff picture feels like it’s already solidifying, with seven teams over .500 and the Sparks two games up on a Fever team that won’t win too many more games for the eight spot.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO