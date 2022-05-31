Body of missing Ballwin woman found in Meramec River

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives are searching for a suspect after a burglary at a St. Clair County home ended in a deadly triple shooting Thursday. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 9300 block of Golden Rule Mine Road in New Athens. Officials said three people interrupted a burglary and were shot. Police believe the suspect was driving a blue or grey Chevrolet Lumina with a yellow light on top.

SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO