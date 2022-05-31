Body of missing Ballwin woman found in Meramec River

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives are searching for a suspect after a burglary at a St. Clair County home ended in a deadly triple shooting Thursday. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 9300 block of Golden Rule Mine Road in New Athens. Officials said three people interrupted a burglary and were shot. Police believe the suspect was driving a blue or grey Chevrolet Lumina with a yellow light on top.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A team of St. Louis area investigators is now working to gather tips and leads in a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday night. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated to help with a case in Woodson Terrace, in north St. Louis County.
A school playground in Dunklin County was vandalized. The Capaha pond dredging will start in the coming weeks. Gun violence awareness event to be held in Cape Girardeau. Folks are preparing for a gun violence awareness event in Cape Girardeau this weekend. Heartland News at 9 headlines 6/1. Updated: 18...
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A motorcyclist died after a crash Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis County crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Jerome Stone, 55, of St. Louis, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near Missouri Highway 367 and Jennings Station Road.
After a week of searching, Carol Schulte’s body was found Monday evening, May 30, in the Meramec River in Arnold, the St. Louis County Police Department reported. At 4 p.m., a boater found her body in the water near the bank close to the end of Cecos Lane, said Grant Bissell, spokesman for the Jefferson’s County Sheriff's office.
ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A St. Charles County sheriff's deputy is being investigated for the fatal shooting of his neighbor's dog, authorities said on Tuesday about the case that has drawn attention from near and far. The shooting, which happened May 22, was investigated by a different agency, the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. – A 24-year-old man died in a crash in Montgomery County, Illinois. Illinois State Police said the victim was driving a 2003 white Ford Mustang eastbound on Illinois Route 185 just west of Mulberry Grove Road at approximately 2:21 a.m. when he crossed into the westbound lanes and hit a 2015 Mack […]
WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police released a notice today that it is attempting to identify the woman shown above. Wood River Police said this is in regard to an active investigation and no further details can be released at this time. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our...
UPDATE: The Gerald-Rosebud Fire Protection District reports damage from the fire was significant. Numerous fire departments respond to a house fire in Gasconade County. The call came in Wednesday morning from a home along Highway 28 about halfway between Bland and Owensville. At least eight fire departments responded, along with the sheriff’s office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – A bear was spotted in Phelps County Tuesday. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department posted a video of a bear running next to a truck on their Facebook page. The caption of the post read, “Today, Phelps County Deputies were on bear patrol in the Newburg area.” Missouri’s black bear population is […]
(Cherryville) A man from Pevely was seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in Crawford County. The Highway Patrol says the accident took place on Highway 19, three miles south of Cherryville when 72-year-old Nicholas Nasalroad did not make a curve with his Harley-Davidson Road King. The bike ended...
ST. LOUIS — Swinging at a police officer. Trying to break a window with an electric scooter, and lacerating a leg in the process that required a trip to the hospital. Gesturing to police officers and residents as if they were armed. Pulling a resident’s wig off. Running...
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A former Chesterfield police officer is facing a felony assault charge after police say he assaulted a man at a bar and passed out his Chesterfield police business card as a way to try to “intimidate” people because of his job, according to court documents.
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — The Lincoln County Roadrunners are not letting stolen equipment stop play. Thieves broke into their storage locker in Troy, Missouri, three weeks ago, stealing softball, baseball and soccer equipment, coach Suzanne Clarke said. “It was double hurt,” Clarke said. “Everything we get is donated or...
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A fire damaged a home in rural Illinois early Wednesday morning. The home was on Timber Ridge Road near St. Jacob, Illinois in Madison County. Firefighters from several nearby cities were called to help. A firefighter said the home is a total loss. One person was inside the home just after 12 […]
Comments / 4