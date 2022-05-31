ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, TX

Escaped Killer Remains At Large

Cover picture for the articleThree weeks ago, a convicted murderer escaped from a Texas prison, and he is still on the loose. Gonzalo Lopez, 46-year-old, escaped from a prison bus in an area halfway between Houston and Dallas on May 12 and hasn’t been seen since serving a life...

Officers Killed Escaped Killer Gonzalo Lopez

Escaped killer Gonzalo Lopez, suspected of killing four children and one adult in Leon County, is dead after a shootout with police in South Texas late Thursday night. Officials initially said the escaped inmate had murdered three children and two adults. However, authorities in Atascosa County spotted the late 90s model Chevrolet Silverado stolen from the residence where the five people were murdered near Centerville earlier Thursday. Lopez led sources on a pursuit and eventually wrecked the vehicle. He exited and allegedly fired a weapon at the law enforcement officers in the town of Jourdanton. The officers fired back at Lopez, killing him. Officials said Lopez had an AR-15 and several pistols.
UPDATE: Search For Gonzalo Lopez Continues

Texas law enforcement officers are still searching for an escaped inmate who has ties to the Rio Grande Valley. Gonzalo Lopez escaped from a prison bus in Leon County on May 12th and has not been found by authorities. Lopez was convicted of murder in Hidalgo County in 2006 and was serving a life sentence at the time of his escape.
Bryan Man Indicted And Arrested On An Intoxication Manslaughter Charge

A Brazos County grand jury has indicted and a Bryan man has been arrested on a manslaughter charge from a drunk driving crash in Bryan last October. According to the Bryan police arrest report, 29 year old Kentavion Lewis had a blood alcohol level of .118 after the car he was driving struck a telephone pole on Villa Maria a block west of Texas.
One Dead, Suspect in Custody After Shooting in Temple, Texas

Hardly a day goes by without reports of a shooting making headlines. This time it's happening even closer to home as even more gun violence is being reported too close to home, this time in Temple, Texas as another shooting leaves one person dead and one in custody. Gun Violence.
Victim in Temple’s first homicide of 2022 identified

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) –UPDATE: The victim in the Temple shooting on N Second Street has been identified. The death of 47-year-old Erin Gilligan marks the City of Temple’s first homicide of 2022. Temple Police officers responded to a report around 7:55 p.m. Wednesday of a gunshot victim...
BRENHAM WOMAN MISSING SINCE MONDAY, BELIEVED TO BE IN DANGER

Brenham police are searching for a local woman who has been reported missing and is believed to be in danger. 44-year-old Lateh Yvonne Franklin was last seen on Monday at 9 p.m. in the 800 block of West Mansfield Street in Brenham, according to a notice released today (Thursday) by the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley.
Twenty year sentence for man in death of Belton teen

Belton, Tx (FOX44) – Twenty-year-old John Ryan Osborn has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of a 15-year-old boy in Belton. Osborn had been is accused of shooting and killing Joshua Reyner January 2, 2020. Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said he had pled...
Man arrested, accused of dumping screws onto a roadway

Belton, Tx (FOX 44) – Belton Police have arrested a 37-year-old man after matching screws dumped into a traffic intersection with screws found in the man’s car. Albert Marcish Harris, of Temple, was charged with obstructing a roadway in this case. The officers making the arrest were assigned...
Active Warrant in Lindale, Texas Means Your Name Published on Social Media

We have seen lots of law enforcement agencies finding unique ways of engaging people in their communities. Most often they are trying to let people know that there is an issue such as a citation that needs to be paid before a warrant is issued for their arrest. Just this week we saw the Lindale, Texas Police Department do something similar as they are trying to decrease the amount of warrants that are currently active.
'False alarm' in search for escaped inmate in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Texas — The manhunt continues for Gonzalo Lopez, the convicted killer who escaped custody last month. Authorities in Madison County fanned out in a rural area between Bryan and Madisonville, though state officials later said it was a "false alarm." The video above is from previous reporting.
Weekend Killeen shooting leaves to injured, no arrests made

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Killeen that left two injured with no arrests made. Deputies were dispatched at 9:43 p.m. May 29 to the 100 block of Honeysuckle Drive to a report of a shots fired disturbance in progress. Upon...
College Station PD Searches For Aggravated Bank Robbery Suspect

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The College Station Police Department reported an aggravated robbery that happened earlier today at Guarantee bank 2700 Earl Rudder. The female victim arrived to the bank with a deposit bag and the male suspect pointed a gun at her from his car and demanded the bag.
Waco shooting sends four to hospital

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department is searching for suspects involved in a shooting which left four people wounded. Officers were called at 8:12 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting near the 1900 Block of Preston Street. When officers arrived, they found two victims – one man and one woman – with gunshot wounds. The other two victims, two men with gunshot wounds, went to the hospital before officers arrived. The woman is in critical condition. The three men are in stable condition.
