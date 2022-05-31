PFF Identifies Bengals' Top Three Players
Joe Burrow leads the way for Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — The NFL offseason is in full swing, which means there will be plenty of lists and rankings for fans to consume over the next few weeks.
Pro Football Focus identified the top three players on all 32 NFL teams.
Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins were the Bengals' top players.
"The three players above are the biggest reason to be excited about Cincinnati’s future as AFC contenders, as Burrow, Chase and Higgins bring a whole lot of passing game talent on rookie contracts," Ben Linsey wrote . "Chase and Higgins both finished the 2021 season as top-10 wide receivers in PFF grade. It was clear that those two, along with Tyler Boyd, played a big role in Burrow’s second-year jump. Burrow notched a league-high 13 passing touchdowns on throws 20-plus yards downfield in 2021 compared to just one as a rookie."
It's not surprising to see the star trio lead the way for the Bengals. Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Chase had a record-setting rookie year and could end up being the top wide receiver in the league. Higgins isn't far behind.
Cincinnati's future is bright with trio of young stars.
DJ Reader, Jessie Bates and Trey Hendrickson made the honorable mentions list.
Check out the entire article here . For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Bengals' Triplets Ranked Near Top of NFL
Healthier, Leaner Jackson Carman Preparing for Left Guard Competition
Bengals Considered "Most Vulnerable Division Winner"
DJ Reader "Pissed Off" After Pro Bowl Snub
Film Breakdown: Cordell Volson Ready to Push for Starting Left Guard Job?
Joe Burrow Shares What He Wants to Improve About His Game This Season
Joe Burrow Reflects on Final Play of Super Bowl LVI
Joe Burrow Might Not Wear Knee Brace in 2022
Report: Jessie Bates Planning to Skip OTAs and Training Camp
Watch: Highlights From Bengals Rookie Minicamp
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Star in New Nike Commercial
Film Breakdown: Zachary Carter Brings Versatility to Bengals' Defense
Look: Tee Higgins Sheds Sling Following Offseason Surgery
Bengals Wide-Out Praises Rookie Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt
Underdogs Again: Bengals Not Favored in AFC North
Film Breakdown: Cam Taylor-Britt Brings Toughness to Bengals' Secondary
No Fluke: Bengals Out to Prove Doubters Wrong
NFL Scout Praises Bengals Cornerback Dax Hill
Mike Hilton: Jessie Bates is a "Cornerstone Piece" of Bengals' Franchise
Bengals Announce Jersey Numbers for 2022 Draft Class
Rob Gronkowski Praises Joe Burrow... Again
Film Breakdown: What Dax Hill Brings to Bengals' Defense
Get to Know All Six Bengals Draft Picks
Exclusive: Our One-on-One Sit Down With Dax Hill
Column: The Bengals Got it Right With Daxton Hill at 31
Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details
La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals
Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses
Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast
Comments / 0