PFF Identifies Bengals' Top Three Players

By James Rapien
AllBengals
 3 days ago

Joe Burrow leads the way for Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The NFL offseason is in full swing, which means there will be plenty of lists and rankings for fans to consume over the next few weeks.

Pro Football Focus identified the top three players on all 32 NFL teams.

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins were the Bengals' top players.

"The three players above are the biggest reason to be excited about Cincinnati’s future as AFC contenders, as Burrow, Chase and Higgins bring a whole lot of passing game talent on rookie contracts," Ben Linsey wrote . "Chase and Higgins both finished the 2021 season as top-10 wide receivers in PFF grade. It was clear that those two, along with Tyler Boyd, played a big role in Burrow’s second-year jump. Burrow notched a league-high 13 passing touchdowns on throws 20-plus yards downfield in 2021 compared to just one as a rookie."

It's not surprising to see the star trio lead the way for the Bengals. Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Chase had a record-setting rookie year and could end up being the top wide receiver in the league. Higgins isn't far behind.

Cincinnati's future is bright with trio of young stars.

DJ Reader, Jessie Bates and Trey Hendrickson made the honorable mentions list.

Check out the entire article here . For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

AllBengals

