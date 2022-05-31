North Branch students use Meltdown to honor staff members

North Branch High School’s annual “Meltdown” event gave the school’s student body a chance to warm the hearts of two fixtures on the school’s campus.

Meltdown at the school is typically an event that honors students as the school year draws to a close, as a king and a queen and their courts are selected. This year, the school’s student council decided to continue Meltdown – with a twist.

The student body was presented with a slate of teachers, staff and administrators, and selected a queen and king from that group.

“Last year was the first time we had a spring court, because we didn’t have one in the winter because of COVID-19,” senior Lauren Hicks said. “So this year we wanted to do a spring court again. I know they’ve had a teacher court before, so that idea didn’t come out of the blue.”

Senior Lindsey Bunes said the idea quickly gained momentum.

“When we brought the idea of having a teacher court rather than a student court to Student Council, everyone right away thought that would be a lot of fun,” she said. “We wanted to be able to vote for our favorite teachers and staff, because they deserve the recognition.”

Hicks agreed, adding: “The past few years our teachers have done a lot that has gone unrecognized. I felt having a teacher’s court hopefully makes up for that, at least a little bit.

“It was a pretty school-wide belief that our teachers deserve the recognition. They do care a lot, and that’s been obvious the past couple of years.”

To kick off Meltdown, a coronation was held in the West Gym on Monday, May 9, and Bill Lucker was selected king while Bonnie Huberty was chosen as queen.

“We were all lined up on the stage, and after they introduced us all, they came up behind me and Brooke Rothe crowned me,” Huberty said. “I was very surprised.”

Lucker shared that emotion, adding: “I was happy and excited – this has never happened to me before. The kids were so loud when they were cheering, I couldn’t believe it. It was a surprise.”

The selections honored two individuals with more than 50 years of combined service to the school.

Huberty retired last June after working 31 years for the school system, most recently in the college career center. That meant she coordinated the school’s college and career night and the scholarship award night, among other assignments.

But with a new staff in the office, Huberty answered a call early in the year to provide support.

“First it was going to be a week, then it was two weeks, then it was six or seven,” she said. “Before I knew, I was here for the whole year. But I did it for the kids, and I was happy to do it.”

Senior Paige Peaslee said Huberty is beloved around the school.

“Bonnie always put everyone before herself,” Peaslee said. “I worked with her in the office for a trimester, and she’s the sweetest human being ever. She’s the ‘school grandma.’ She’s the best; she didn’t have to come back, but she did, and she did it to help us.”

Lucker is the lead custodian at the high school, and he has spent 24 years on the job.

“We’ve got a great night crew with five people, and there are three of us here on days,” he explained. “This is something special, and here’s why: Because the kids did this for me, and I’ve never had something like that happen before.”

Nick Rogney and Carly Anstett worked together to produce a YouTube video honoring Lucker’s work.

“I wanted him to be recognized for all the hard work he does,” Rogney said. “His work can be overlooked at the school.

“So I told Mr. Lucker that I wanted to be his campaign manager for Meltdown. He said yes, and I then went around to the staff and got testimonials from them about his work. It turned out to be a banger video.”

The video is on YouTube at https://bit.ly/3wMWNJs.

Anstett said the reaction to the video was exactly what the pair hoped it would be.

“We didn’t try to do something funny – we made it serious, because that’s what he deserves,” she said. “He does more work around here than anybody; when anyone needs something done, he’s the first one to help.

“We wanted people to see how hard he works and how well he does his job.”

Lucker said he felt the students did a great job with the video, which helped him learn how much his work was appreciated around the school.

“This means to most to me, as much as anything I’ve done in my career here,” he said. “The kids did it for me, and that meant a lot.”