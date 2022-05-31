ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Unrestrained Driver Killed in Crash in Livingston Parish

By special.to
L'Observateur
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaurepas – On Monday, May 30, 2022 shortly after 12:00 pm, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A responded to a single vehicle fatal crash on LA 22 east of LA 16 in Livingston Parish. The crash has...

www.lobservateur.com

Comments / 0

Related
L'Observateur

Unrestrained Ascension man killed in two-vehicle crash

Geismar – On June 1, 2022, shortly after 10:30 pm, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 30 near Copperhead Rd in Ascension Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 36-year-old Howard Evans of Prairieville. The initial investigation revealed that Evans...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Ascension Parish man killed in two-vehicle crash on LA 30

GEISMAR, La (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police (LSP) investigated a two vehicle crash on LA 30 near Copperhead Road in Ascension Parish late Wednesday night. The initial investigation revealed that 36-year-old Howard Evans was driving a 2020 Chevy Impala west on LA 30 at the same time a 2021 Freightliner tanker was driving east on LA 30. Evans crossed the centerline and struck the tanker head-on. After the impact, the Impala caught on fire.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

St. James woman pleads guilty to vehicular homicide, 3rd DWI

On January 19, 2022, Latasha Hicks of 10149 Tribbet St. St. James, LA, age 46, pled guilty to DWI 3rd Offense and Vehicular Homicide. This guilty plea was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors following a 2020 fatal car crash in Assumption Parish which claimed the life of 28-year-old Brian Gros Jr. of Pierre Part. This crash occurred while Hicks was out on bond with an active bench warrant for her arrest in conjunction with a 2012 arrest for DWI 3rd Offense in Ascension Parish. Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Dupaty was the lead prosecutor on the DWI 3rd Offense, and Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney was the lead prosecutor on the Vehicular Homicide. The Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr. was the presiding Judge over both matters.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Speed and Impairment Suspected Factors in Fatal Lafourche Parish Crash

Raceland – On May 30, 2022, shortly after 10:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 North Service Road near Louisiana Highway 1. The crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Gabriel Hebert of Raceland. The preliminary investigation revealed Hebert...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michael Ray#Traffic Accident#Troopers
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 22

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 22. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop A responded to a single vehicle fatal crash on LA 22 east of LA 16 in Livingston Parish on Monday, May 30, 2022, shortly after 12:00 p.m. Michael Ray Holzheuser Jr., 49, of Maurepas, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. The initial investigation led Troopers to believe that the crash occurred while Holzheuser was driving east on LA 22 in a 2003 Dodge Ram. The truck veered off the left side of the road for reasons that are still being investigated. After exiting the highway, the truck traveled across a grassy shoulder before colliding with a tree.
MAUREPAS, LA
cenlanow.com

Livingston Parish Sheriff: Maurepas man arrested in drug bust

MAUREPAS, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a 20-year-old Livingston Parish man has been taken into custody following a drug bust. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), Hunter Melancon of Maurepas was arrested after he was suspected of playing a role in the distribution of street level narcotics in the parking lot of an area convenience store.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on I-12 After Colliding with Tractor-Trailer

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on I-12 After Colliding with Tractor-Trailer. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, around 8:00 a.m. on May 31, 2022, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near the weigh station in Tangipahoa Parish. Jaimie Wells, 35, of Rayne, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash. The initial investigation revealed that Wells was driving west on Interstate 12 in a 2004 Nissan Pathfinder. All at the same, a 2010 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was driving west on Interstate 12 ahead of the Nissan. Wells collided with the rear of the Peterbilt for unknown reasons. The collision caused the Nissan to flip over, and Wells was ejected from the vehicle.
RAYNE, LA
brproud.com

Dead person’s relatives arrested on identify theft charges

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after they were caught making unauthorized purchases from a deceased person’s bank account. The sheriff’s office says that they received identity theft and bank fraud complaints about the bank account of a recently deceased...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
WDSU

He lost a leg in a texting-and-driving crash. Now a Jefferson Parish garbage worker is finding power in faith.

METAIRIE, La. — Patrick Kelly's week started on his usual garbage route. It will end in a hospital bed. But he's still smiling, happy to be alive. "You can walk into the hospital, see him smile, and you will fall in love with his teeth," Kelly's mother, Vera Kelly, told WDSU outside her son's hospital room at University Medical Center in New Orleans. "He has a lot to say about the God that saved him."
METAIRIE, LA
WJTV 12

Man, woman arrested on drug charges in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and woman were arrested on drug charges in Pike County on Wednesday, June 1. Deputies said they received information about possible criminal activity on Cedar Hill Lane. They said Edward Heaton was in possession of about 16 grams of meth. Additionally, Courtney Welch was charged with possession of […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WAFB

EBRSO: Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman stabbed a man while checking out at a Neighborhood Walmart, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. The call about the stabbing came in around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 2. According to EBRSO, a woman was using the self-checkout at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

LSP works with Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office; 8 arrested on drug charges

Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has completed an extensive investigation into drug and weapons activity in the Village East subdivision, after receiving numerous complaints from residents in the neighborhood. Eight Houma residents have been arrested in connection with the investigation, though two offenders have evaded capture.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy