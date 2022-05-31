Applications open for Chief George Bell scholarship

CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Cambridge-Greenwich Police Department announced Tuesday that applications are now open for the 2022 Chief George Bell Jr. Memorial Scholarship Award. The award will be given to two graduating seniors (one in the Cambridge Central School District and one in the Greenwich Central School District) who are in pursuit of a degree in Criminal Justice, Fire Science, Paramedicine, or Emergency Medical Services, or who is a current member of a local Volunteer Fire or EMS Agency.

The Department says they will be looking for a senior who exhibits the qualities demonstrated by Chief Bell every day- dedication to public service, kindness, honesty, and a desire to put the welfare of others above one’s own self.

Chief Bell served as a police officer throughout Washington County for almost 40 years. In 1999, he became Chief of the Cambridge Police Department and was the first Chief of the joint Cambridge-Greenwich Police Department in 2004. Chief Bell was a lifetime member of the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad and Cambridge Fire Department. He was a constant presence at the school and never failed to offer a helping hand to a student, or teacher, or simply give a kid a high five.

The 2022 Award recipients will be selected by the Awards Committee based on the applicant’s responses to the following choice of essays. Responses are subject to verification.

Essay topics:

What does it mean to you to serve in Public Safety in Smalltown, USA?

What does “no call left unanswered” mean to you?

A separate piece of paper should be used to answer the chosen essay prompt, and answers can be typed or handwritten. The Police Department asks you please clarify which question you are answering and make sure to include your name, phone number, email address, and the school currently attending. You should also indicate where you plan on continuing your education, and what you plan to do with your degree.

Applications should be emailed to tracyschneider2000@gmail.com or faxed to (518) 677-1019 attn: Chief Bell Scholarship. The deadline for Cambridge students is June 12, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. For Greenwich students, that deadline comes a week earlier, on June 5.

Applications are available at either Greenwich or Cambridge Schools for in-person pickup. Interested applicants should talk with their guidance counselor for more information.

