ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago indie sensations Dehd go big-time with Blue Skies

By Leor Galil
CHICAGO READER
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago trio Dehd sound like they’re trying to levitate by fusing the ineffable but often incompatible powers of frigid postpunk and wispy indie rock. Dehd are dedicated minimalists: their lonesome, echoing guitars and sturdy, straightforward rhythms tend to show the seams in their songs, but they don’t reveal too much of...

chicagoreader.com

Comments / 0

Related
CHICAGO READER

‘Brutal prog’ maestro Weasel Walter debuts a Chicago lineup of the Flying Luttenbachers

Guitarist and drummer Weasel Walter, the “brutal prog” purveyor best known as longtime leader of the Flying Luttenbachers, left Chicago in 2003 for San Francisco and later moved to New York—but he sure has been popping up around here an awful lot lately. This wolf is starting to suspect he’s living in our town once again! In March, a new lineup of Walter’s ripping avant-glam-rock band, Cellular Chaos, debuted in furiously fine fettle at Elastic Arts. And on Tuesday, June 7, Walter will introduce a brand-new Luttenbachers lineup at Burlington Bar, where he’ll play guitar backed by two similarly formidable Chicago talents—bassist Alex Perkolup (who’s also played in Cheer-Accident, Greg Jacobsen’s group Lovely Little Girls, and the early-2000s lineup of the Luttenbachers) and drummer Charlie Werber (from Lovely Little Girls, prog-metal squad Guzzlemug, and black-metal explorers Murmur and Surachai). In April the New York incarnation of the Luttenbachers dropped a scabrous and delightfully menacing new album, the fully improvised Terror Iridescence, and it’ll be released on LP via Austrian label God Records this fall.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Chrissie Dickinson died with too much writing yet to do and too much art yet to create

Chrissie Dickinson was a multimedia artist and award-winning country and rock ‘n’ roll critic whose work appeared in the Chicago Reader, the Chicago Tribune, Newcity, the Boston Phoenix, the Washington Post, and the Christian Science Monitor. She died on May 19, 2022, from heart failure. She is remembered here by friend and creative partner Cynthia Hammond Jenkins.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Latino arts organizations tell funders: ‘Here we are’

Back in 1996, the late playwright August Wilson delivered an address at the annual conference for Theatre Communications Group, the national service organization for theaters in the U.S. Entitled “The Ground on Which I Stand,” Wilson’s speech (later released as a book) took aim at racism and Eurocentrism in American theater, particularly when it comes to funding in the arts. “Black theatre doesn’t share in the economics that would allow it to support its artists and supply them with meaningful avenues to develop their talent and broadcast and disseminate ideas crucial to its growth,” said Wilson. “The economics are reserved as privilege to the overwhelming abundance of institutions that preserve, promote, and perpetuate white culture.”
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Jazz pianist Denny Zeitlin has developed a vision of mind-blowing breadth

Since 2004 Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) has used the Secret History of Chicago Music to shine a light on worthy artists with Chicago ties who’ve been forgotten, underrated, or never noticed in the first place. Secret History readers often assume I know every Chicago musician who ever lived,...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Joy, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
CHICAGO READER

Skateboarding as social practice

An average spectator might observe a skateboarder as nothing but a person on wheels; they see an athlete—or a delinquent, maybe—pushing and coasting and jumping (“How does the board stick to the bottom of their feet?”), there one minute and gone the next. But from the...
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Get on the bus

The Uvalde school massacre put a somber hue on my mood going into 57 Blocks, Free Street Theater’s latest ensemble-created piece that takes a sharp look at public education. But by the end of the evening, which starts out at Free Street’s Pulaski Park home in Wicker Park, takes audiences on a bus down Ashland Avenue for—wait for it—57 blocks, and then ends up at the company’s Back of the Yards Storyfront space, I felt almost hopeful.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Reshaping the landscape on the southeast side

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on May 21 at 89th and Commercial on the southeast side. It celebrated the opening of Commercial Ave Alfresco, a joint initiative organized by the group South Chicago Parents & Friends along with the city’s Special Service Area 5 commission. Both entities worked together with local artists and businesses, and received grant money to assist their quest to revitalize the neighborhood with outdoor dining, pop-up markets, public art, and outdoor performances.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy