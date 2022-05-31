Chicago indie sensations Dehd go big-time with Blue Skies

Guitarist and drummer Weasel Walter, the “brutal prog” purveyor best known as longtime leader of the Flying Luttenbachers, left Chicago in 2003 for San Francisco and later moved to New York—but he sure has been popping up around here an awful lot lately. This wolf is starting to suspect he’s living in our town once again! In March, a new lineup of Walter’s ripping avant-glam-rock band, Cellular Chaos, debuted in furiously fine fettle at Elastic Arts. And on Tuesday, June 7, Walter will introduce a brand-new Luttenbachers lineup at Burlington Bar, where he’ll play guitar backed by two similarly formidable Chicago talents—bassist Alex Perkolup (who’s also played in Cheer-Accident, Greg Jacobsen’s group Lovely Little Girls, and the early-2000s lineup of the Luttenbachers) and drummer Charlie Werber (from Lovely Little Girls, prog-metal squad Guzzlemug, and black-metal explorers Murmur and Surachai). In April the New York incarnation of the Luttenbachers dropped a scabrous and delightfully menacing new album, the fully improvised Terror Iridescence, and it’ll be released on LP via Austrian label God Records this fall.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO