Mercer, WI

Illinois woman died in UTV crash

By Chris Conley
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERCER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – An Illinois woman died when her UTV flipped upside down and landed in water in Mercer. The Iron County Sheriff’s Office...

wdez.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utv#Traffic Accident#Wsau
