ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

How the lead industry misled the public about its toxic problem for decades

By Niara Savage
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mtQ5c_0fvYnfCr00

The lead industry characterized lead poisoning as a problem for poor people and minorities despite mounting evidence of its toxicity (Illustration by David White).

A joint investigation by The Missouri Independent and the Midwest Newsroom

Lead is a dangerous neurotoxin. Researchers have known that for decades. But the substance stuck around in everyday products like paint and gasoline for decades.

One big reason: The lead industry spent years using racial bias to divert public attention away from the dangers of the toxin and minimized the impact of mounting evidence indicating lead was poisoning children with devastating effects.

Health officials warn that there is no safe level of lead in children.

Gerald Markowitz is a history professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and the City University of New York. He’s also an expert in occupational safety and health.

This image from “Deceit and Denial: The Deadly Politics of Industrial Pollution,” features a 1920s-era lead paint advertisement targeting children. The imagery contrasts a home, protected by pure white lead paint, with a menacing dark cloud (Source: “Deceit and Denial”).

In 2002, he co-wrote “ Deceit and Denial: The Deadly Politics of Industrial Pollution ,” which describes attempts by the lead industry to deceive Americans about the dangers its products posed to the public.

As part of The Missouri Independent and NPR Midwest Newsroom’s collaborative investigation of high levels of lead in children in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska , Niara Savage interviewed Markowitz about the lead industry’s tactics and the lasting implications for public perception and policy.

Savage : What is the Lead Industries Association and how did it control the flow of information to the public?

Markowitz: The Lead Industries Association was the trade association for various lead companies, they could be lead mining companies, they could be lead smelter companies, they could be lead pigment manufacturers. And the reports that started coming out in the 19-teens and 1920s about lead poisoning of children was of great concern to the Lead Industries Association, because it could, of course, affect its sales.

Savage: In your book “Deceit and Denial,” you and co-author David Rosner talk about the way the lead industry manipulated the public’s idea of who was at risk of lead poisoning. How did they do it and how did they get away with it?

Markowitz: Well, the way the Lead Industries Association was able to manipulate the perception of lead poisoning was that they defined it as a problem of what they called slums. That is inner cities where the housing was deteriorating and primarily children of color were being exposed to flaking lead off of the walls and ceilings.

Missouri Independent
· How the lead industry misled the public about its toxic problem for decades

Savage: It seems like the 1957 Lead Industries Association’s annual meeting was an important moment in the framing of the narrative about lead. What happened there?

Markowitz : At that meeting, the Lead Industries Association Director Manfred Bowditch defined lead poisoning as a problem of slums. And again, these are his words — ineducable parents. In a private letter, he made clear who he meant by ineducable parents. He was talking there, in his words again, as Negro and Puerto Rican parents. And so he was in that meeting really blaming the victims. He was blaming the parents of children for not preventing lead poisoning.

Savage : In “Deceit and Denial,” you also talk about 20th century race relations and immigration in the US and how Americans had a certain quote, “obsession with whiteness.” How did the lead industry capitalize on that?

Markowitz: [In] the early 20th century, there was a tremendous emigration of Jews from Eastern Europe, Italians from Italy and southern Europe. And much of America who were native born English, Anglo-Saxons did not yet consider that population white.  Their conception of whiteness was, you know, the pure Anglo-Saxon Protestant society. And in the migration of African Americans to northern cities, there was also this added element of racism in American society that came about as a result of both immigrants from Southern and Eastern Europe, as well as African Americans from the south. And the Lead Industries Association took advantage of this, in terms of defining lead, as a pure white lead. That was something that could appeal to the white Anglo-Saxon Protestant majority at the time, and see this issue as being something that they could capitalize on in their advertising and promotion of lead paint.

Savage: What role did the NAACP, the Black Panthers and other activist groups play in calling out racial disparities and lead exposure? And how did that contribute to the emergence of the concept of environmental racism?

Gerald Markowitz

Markowitz: The civil rights movement of the 1950s and ‘60s was really crucial to the development of an understanding of lead poisoning as an environmental justice and environmental racism issue. The Black Panthers and the Young Lords specifically made lead poisoning an issue of poverty, an issue of racism, that the society had neglected and that the society had not addressed. And so when they made this an issue in the 1960s, and ‘70s, they really performed an incredible service to society as a whole. Because lead was eventually eliminated from gasoline. Lead was eventually eliminated from paint. And the lead levels of children all across the country were dramatically reduced.

Savage: What lingering implications on environmental policy or public opinion about lead poisoning stem from those early narratives?

Markowitz: Well, it’s kind of shocking that today, we still have some 500,000 children who have elevated levels of lead in their blood, that are affecting their IQs, affecting their neurological development, affecting attention deficit disorders. And these are really horrendous effects that we are seeing today, when we’ve known, going back to the 1920s, that lead poisoning was totally preventable. The way you prevent lead poisoning is to take lead out of the areas where children can get access to it. And that is, you remove lead from the paint in children’s homes, remove lead from the lead pipes out of areas where the water is coming into children’s homes This is something that is possible to do. It isn’t something that we don’t know how to do. And yet, we’re not willing to spend the money to do that because we basically have not made this a priority to protet our children from the horrendous effects of lead.

Un leaded is a joint investigation by The Missouri Independent and NPR’s Midwest Newsroom exploring the issue of high levels of lead in children in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.

Do you have a question for us or a story to share? Email: nsavage@missouriindependent.com or shorton@missouriindependent.com

The post How the lead industry misled the public about its toxic problem for decades appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 0

Related
Missouri Independent

States have yet to spend hundreds of millions of federal dollars to tackle COVID health disparities

This story was originally published by Kaiser Health News.  The Biden administration in March 2021 announced it was investing $2.25 billion to address COVID health disparities, the largest federal funding initiative designed specifically to help underserved communities hardest hit by the virus. Two months later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention awarded grants to […] The post States have yet to spend hundreds of millions of federal dollars to tackle COVID health disparities appeared first on Missouri Independent.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Missouri Independent

Leading Republican candidates in Missouri U.S. Senate race skip Springfield debate

SPRINGFIELD – At the end of Tuesday night’s Republican Senate debate, which was skipped by the three candidates leading in the polls, U.S. Rep. Billy Long asked the audience of Greene County Republicans to remember who was absent when they vote. Long, state Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey […] The post Leading Republican candidates in Missouri U.S. Senate race skip Springfield debate appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri lawmakers pass eminent domain bill without Grain Belt poison pill

Companies looking to build large electrical transmission lines in Missouri may soon have to pay landowners more and provide more of the transmitted power to customers in the state. On Tuesday, the Missouri House passed eminent domain legislation that adds more protections for Missourians when companies condemn land to build transmission lines. The bill has […] The post Missouri lawmakers pass eminent domain bill without Grain Belt poison pill appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
BGR.com

Major cheese recall: 92 cheeses were recalled and they’re dangerous to eat

Listeria monocytogenes continues to be a cause of concern, as the bacteria triggered another product recall, this time involving several cheese products from Paris Brothers. The company issued a recall for eight varieties of cheeses that were sold in several states under various brands. In total, 92 different kinds of cheese products across a wide range of brands and retailers are included in the recall.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Industry
State
Missouri State
Missouri Independent

Missouri bill banning unauthorized camping raises concerns about criminalizing homelessness

Micah Titterington was among hundreds of organization leaders who opposed a measure in the Missouri legislature this year that they argue would criminalize homelessness statewide. Modeled on legislation pushed in states across the country by a conservative nonprofit from Texas called the Cicero Institute, the Missouri bill sought to ban people from sleeping on state-owned […] The post Missouri bill banning unauthorized camping raises concerns about criminalizing homelessness appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Battle lines remain fixed in Missouri Senate Republican factional fights as session ends

In chess, a defensive move that swaps positions of the rook and the king is called castling. The move that ends the game, of course, is the checkmate. Early Thursday morning, the Missouri Senate leadership castled the congressional redistricting bill by recessing, instead of adjourning, the Wednesday session. That meant that when members returned around […] The post Battle lines remain fixed in Missouri Senate Republican factional fights as session ends appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Opioid death of son inspires first agenda item for Democratic Senate candidate

Matt Valentine was 499 days sober in a court-supervised diversion program when painkillers taken for a broken nose triggered a long-term addiction. He died of an overdose in August 2020. When beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine announced her campaign for U.S. Senate, she pointed to her son’s 2020 overdose death as a key motivation for […] The post Opioid death of son inspires first agenda item for Democratic Senate candidate appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lead Poisoning#Lead Off#White Lead#Lead Paint#Toxicity#The Missouri Independent#The Midwest Newsroom Lead#Americans#Npr Midwest Newsroom
Missouri Independent

Tyson Foods wrote draft of Trump order keeping meatpacking plants open during pandemic

This story was originally published by Investigate Midwest.  Lawyers for Tyson Foods, one of America’s largest meatpacking companies, drafted an early version of a 2020 executive order that allowed plants to continue operating during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new Congressional report based on company emails shows. It’s been reported that the meatpacking industry wrote a draft […] The post Tyson Foods wrote draft of Trump order keeping meatpacking plants open during pandemic appeared first on Missouri Independent.
POTUS
Missouri Independent

Missouri House votes to require disclosure of medical marijuana ownership records

The Missouri House voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to require state regulators to disclose ownership information for businesses granted medical marijuana licenses that the state has withheld from public view. Democratic Rep. Peter Merideth of St. Louis added the transparency requirements as an amendment to a local government bill approved by the Senate earlier this year. After […] The post Missouri House votes to require disclosure of medical marijuana ownership records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Voter ID requirement, absentee ballot changes clear Missouri Senate

The Missouri Senate passed a wide-ranging elections bill Monday that would enact a photo ID requirement to vote as well as create a window to cast an absentee ballot without an excuse.  The bill will now go back to the House, which can send it to the governor or ask for a conference to work […] The post Voter ID requirement, absentee ballot changes clear Missouri Senate appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri proposes ‘permit lite’ for leaking coal ash dumps | Opinion

Our environmental safeguards are being decimated by none other than the agency meant to protect us from pollution, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Staff from DNR met secretly with corporations and consulting firms before releasing a proposed rule that would drastically reduce oversight at coal ash dumps by allowing them to continue leaching […] The post Missouri proposes ‘permit lite’ for leaking coal ash dumps | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
NAACP
Missouri Independent

Voter ID bill clears Missouri legislature despite fierce criticism from Black Democrats

Missouri voters will be required to present a government-issued photo ID to cast a ballot under a wide-ranging elections bill headed to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk. The bill includes several other provisions —  such as prohibiting touchscreen voting machines, and requiring a number of cybersecurity checks — that came out of hearings last summer, where […] The post Voter ID bill clears Missouri legislature despite fierce criticism from Black Democrats appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Judge dismisses Missouri AG’s mask lawsuit against St. Charles school district

A St. Charles County Circuit Court judge dismissed Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s lawsuit Thursday against the local school district’s now-rescinded mask mandate, leaving few cases from Schmitt’s legal blitz remaining. The City of St. Charles School District was one of 47 districts Schmitt sued earlier this year over mask mandates, and it was one of […] The post Judge dismisses Missouri AG’s mask lawsuit against St. Charles school district appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri Senate signs off on $3 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds

The path to passage for a bill spending almost $3 billion in federal COVID-19 relief was paved with money Thursday. But about 20 minutes of discussion was all it took to win a 26-5 vote from the upper chamber after 18 new projects were added along with a $500 million set-aside from general revenue for […] The post Missouri Senate signs off on $3 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

GOP eyes bill forcing Kansas City to put more money toward police as session nears end

After the Democratic mayors of Kansas City and St. Louis last year moved to shift police funds towards community outreach and crime prevention initiatives, Republican lawmakers in Jefferson City vowed a response.  GOP-backed legislation filed this year would increase the portion of Kansas City’s budget it must devote to its police department. Another bill would […] The post GOP eyes bill forcing Kansas City to put more money toward police as session nears end appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Missouri Independent

The forgotten history of Memorial Day grew up in aftermath of Civil War | Opinion

In the years following the bitter Civil War, a former Union general took a holiday originated by former Confederates and helped spread it across the entire country. The holiday was Memorial Day, an annual commemoration was born in the former Confederate States in 1866 and adopted by the United States in 1868. It is a […] The post The forgotten history of Memorial Day grew up in aftermath of Civil War | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
POLITICS
Missouri Independent

Missouri AG seeks to dismiss suit alleging the office under Josh Hawley broke Sunshine Law

A Cole County judge on Thursday heard arguments over whether staff in the Missouri attorney general’s office, while it was being run by now-U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, used private email accounts in order to subvert the state’s open records laws. A lawsuit filed in 2019 by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee alleges Hawley’s office violated […] The post Missouri AG seeks to dismiss suit alleging the office under Josh Hawley broke Sunshine Law appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

U.S. Senate Democrats fail to enshrine nationwide abortion protections, vow more action

WASHINGTON — Efforts to secure the nationwide right to an abortion stalled for a second time Wednesday when U.S. Senate Democrats failed to get enough votes to overcome the legislative filibuster. Republicans, including Maine Sen. Susan Collins and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, voted uniformly against limiting debate on the bill while Democrats, save West Virginia’s […] The post U.S. Senate Democrats fail to enshrine nationwide abortion protections, vow more action appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Missouri Independent

U.S. House vote to expand federal firefighters benefits seen as step toward parity

WASHINGTON – Years after firefighters extinguish a blaze, after the smoke has lifted and ashes have cooled, the people who risked their lives to contain the fire face another danger: Cancer and cardiovascular disease resulting from exposure to smoke and heat. Government and academic studies have shown firefighters are 9% more likely to develop cancer and 14% […] The post U.S. House vote to expand federal firefighters benefits seen as step toward parity appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
915K+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy