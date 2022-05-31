ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

25 years of valuing ecosystems in decision-making

By Gretchen C. Daily, Mary Ruckelshaus
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe economic value that the world’s ecosystems provide was first estimated in 1997, eliciting a wide range of reactions. How have such valuations advanced since then, and what are today’s frontiers in using these values for decision-making?. Gretchen C. Daily 0 &. Gretchen C. Daily is at...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Adversarial domain translation networks for integrating large-scale atlas-level single-cell datasets

The rapid emergence of large-scale atlas-level single-cell RNA-seq datasets presents remarkable opportunities for broad and deep biological investigations through integrative analyses. However, harmonizing such datasets requires integration approaches to be not only computationally scalable, but also capable of preserving a wide range of fine-grained cell populations. We have created Portal, a unified framework of adversarial domain translation to learn harmonized representations of datasets. When compared to other state-of-the-art methods, Portal achieves better performance for preserving biological variation during integration, while achieving the integration of millions of cells, in minutes, with low memory consumption. We show that Portal is widely applicable to integrating datasets across different samples, platforms and data types. We also apply Portal to the integration of cross-species datasets with limited shared information among them, elucidating biological insights into the similarities and divergences in the spermatogenesis process among mouse, macaque and human.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Enhancing spatiotemporal focusing of light deep inside scattering media with Time-Gated Reflection Matrix

Time-gated reflection matrix (RM) has been successfully used for optical imaging deep inside scattering media. Recently, this method was extended to enhance the spatiotemporal focusing of light ultra-deep inside scattering media. This is achieved by calibrating the decomposition of the RM with the Tikhonov regularization parameter to convert multiply scattered photons that share the same time of flight with the singly scattered photons into singly scattered photons. Such a capability suggests a reshaping to the interaction mechanism between light and scattering media, which may benefit or inspire wide optical applications that desire enhanced spatiotemporal focusing of light at depths inside scattering media.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Microbes in the built environment

The COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged scientists and the general population to think more than ever before about how we interact with microbes in our indoor spaces. Research investigating transmission of SARS-CoV-2 has advanced our knowledge significantly in the last two years. However, indoor and built environment microbiomes are extremely complex polymicrobial systems. We have barely scratched the surface in our understanding of the microbial inhabitants of our indoor and urban spaces. The Microbes in the Built Environment Collection showcases recent research in this important topic around the globe.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Direct correlation between void formation and lithium dendrite growth in solid-state electrolytes with interlayers

Solid-state Li-ion batteries with lithium anodes offer higher energy densities and are safer than conventional liquid electrolyte-based Li-ion batteries. However, the growth of lithium dendrites across the solid-state electrolyte layer leads to the premature shorting of cells and limits their practical viability. Here, using solid-state Li half-cells with metallic interlayers between a garnet-based lithium-ion conductor and lithium, we show that interfacial void growth precedes dendrite nucleation and growth. Specifically, void growth was observed at a current density of around two-thirds of the critical current density for dendrite growth. Computational calculations reveal that interlayer materials with higher critical current densities for dendrite growth also have the largest thermodynamic and kinetic barriers for lithium vacancy accumulation at their interfaces with lithium. Our results suggest that interfacial modification with suitable metallic interlayers decreases the tendency for void growth and improves dendrite growth tolerance in solid-state electrolytes, even in the absence of high stack pressures.
SCIENCE
Learning binds new inputs into functional synaptic clusters via spinogenesis

Learning induces the formation of new excitatory synapses in the form of dendritic spines, but their functional properties remain unknown. Here, using longitudinal in vivo two-photon imaging and correlated electron microscopy of dendritic spines in the motor cortex of mice during motor learning, we describe a framework for the formation, survival and resulting function of new, learning-related spines. Specifically, our data indicate that the formation of new spines during learning is guided by the potentiation of functionally clustered preexisting spines exhibiting task-related activity during earlier sessions of learning. We present evidence that this clustered potentiation induces the local outgrowth of multiple filopodia from the nearby dendrite, locally sampling the adjacent neuropil for potential axonal partners, likely via targeting preexisting presynaptic boutons. Successful connections are then selected for survival based on co-activity with nearby task-related spines, ensuring that the new spine preserves functional clustering. The resulting locally coherent activity of new spines signals the learned movement. Furthermore, we found that a majority of new spines synapse with axons previously unrepresented in these dendritic domains. Thus, learning involves the binding of new information streams into functional synaptic clusters to subserve learned behaviors.
SCIENCE
Black Enterprise

5 Ways to Lower the Gap in Funding for Women and BIPOC Entrepreneurs

Despite headlines proclaiming growth and progress, the funding gap for female and BIPOC-founded startups remains significant. Halfway through 2021, the funding for U.S. startups led by Black women had already outpaced the total from 2018 (the previous five-year high), but the $494 million raised at that stage still represented just 0.34 percent of total venture capital spent.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Elevated AST/ALT ratio is associated with all-cause mortality in patients with stable coronary artery disease: a secondary analysis based on a retrospective cohort study

The aim of this study is to explore the association between the aspartate amino transferase (AST)/alanine aminotransferase (ALT) ratio and all-cause mortality (ACM) in stable coronary artery disease (CAD) patients treated by percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). The study is a secondary analysis of a retrospective cohort study involving 203 stable CAD patients. Patients were divided into two groups, based on the optimal AST/ALT ratio threshold calculated by the ROC curve (low group: AST/ALT ratio"‰<"‰1.40; high group: AST/ALT ratio"‰â‰¥"‰1.40). Results were compared using hazard ratio (HR) and a 95% confidence interval (CI). ACM occurred in 18 patients after an average follow-up time of 749 (435"“1122) days. Among them, ACM occurred in 6 patients in the low group and 12 patients in the high group, with significant differences between the groups (4.65% versus 16.22%, P value"‰="‰0.005). In the Kaplan"“Meier analysis, an elevated AST/ALT ratio was associated with increased ACM in stable ACD patients (HR 3.78, 95% CI 1.44"“9.93, P value"‰<"‰0.001). An elevated AST/ALT ratio was still found to be an independent prognostic factor for ACM (HR 2.93, 95% CI 1.08"“7.91, P value"‰="‰0.034) after adjusting for potential confounders. Therefore, an elevated AST/ALT ratio is an independent prognostic factor for ACM in stable ACD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phys.org

Ideas for a sustainable circular economy

The sustainable circulation of materials and products, powered by regenerative energy sources, in order to bring about a healthy future: that is the underlying vision of the circular economy. Universities have a key role to play in making it a reality. A new book on the circular economy compiled by the TUM Senior Excellence Faculty highlights suggestions and potential sources of inspiration for a sustainable and rationally managed economy.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

RAISING is a high-performance method for identifying random transgene integration sites

Both natural viral infections and therapeutic interventions using viral vectors pose significant risks of malignant transformation. Monitoring for clonal expansion of infected cells is important for detecting cancer. Here we developed a novel method of tracking clonality via the detection of transgene integration sites. RAISING (Rapid Amplification of Integration Sites without Interference by Genomic DNA contamination) is a sensitive, inexpensive alternative to established methods. Its compatibility with Sanger sequencing combined with our CLOVA (Clonality Value) software is critical for those without access to expensive high throughput sequencing. We analyzed samples from 688 individuals infected with the retrovirus HTLV-1, which causes adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma (ATL) to model our method. We defined a clonality value identifying ATL patients with 100% sensitivity and 94.8% specificity, and our longitudinal analysis also demonstrates the usefulness of ATL risk assessment. Future studies will confirm the broad applicability of our technology, especially in the emerging gene therapy sector.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Identification of cell types in multiplexed in situ images by combining protein expression and spatial information using CELESTA

Advances in multiplexed in situ imaging are revealing important insights in spatial biology. However, cell type identification remains a major challenge in imaging analysis, with most existing methods involving substantial manual assessment and subjective decisions for thousands of cells. We developed an unsupervised machine learning algorithm, CELESTA, which identifies the cell type of each cell, individually, using the cell's marker expression profile and, when needed, its spatial information. We demonstrate the performance of CELESTA on multiplexed immunofluorescence images of colorectal cancer and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). Using the cell types identified by CELESTA, we identify tissue architecture associated with lymph node metastasis in HNSCC, and validate our findings in an independent cohort. By coupling our spatial analysis with single-cell RNA-sequencing data on proximal sections of the same specimens, we identify cell"“cell crosstalk associated with lymph node metastasis, demonstrating the power of CELESTA to facilitate identification of clinically relevant interactions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chronic pain — why science has scant succour for one in five people

A physician calls on the medical system to contextualize and personalize the treatment of pain. You have full access to this article via your institution. The Song of our Scars: The Untold Story of Pain Haider Warraich Basic (2022) As a medical student in Pakistan, Haider Warraich loved to go...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: The Na/K-ATPase oxidant amplification loop regulates aging

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-26768-9, published online 26 June 2018. The Editors have retracted this Article. After publication, concerns were raised regarding high similarity among the following:. DNP blot images in Figs. 3h (H2O2"‰+"‰pNaKtide group), S1a (both lanes in Y group and left lane in O"‰+"‰WD"‰+"‰P group) and S2a (OB...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Making a 6mA demethylase

A fungal ten-eleven translocation (TET) dioxygenase homolog, CcTet, is found to have both 5-methylcytosine (5mC) and N6-methyladenine (6mA) demethylase activity. Structure-based engineering of CcTet yielded a 6mA-specific demethylase, offering a useful tool for the manipulation and functional study of 6mA. Methylation modifications of DNA bases are associated with multiple biological...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Paediatric anterior uveitis management in the USA: a single-centre, 10-year retrospective chart review exploring the efficacy and safety of systemic immunomodulatory therapy

To evaluate the efficacy of immunomodulatory therapy (IMT) in paediatric anterior uveitis. Chart review of all patients"‰â‰¤"‰18 years treated for anterior uveitis using a stepladder approach during a 10-year period. The type and duration of IMT were noted. The data were analysed depending on chronicity, aetiology, and type of IMT using appropriate statistical tests. The outcome measures included ocular complications, the need for surgical intervention, and visual outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Financial concern reduces child directed speech in a socioeconomically diverse sample

Socioeconomic status predicts the quantity and nature of child-directed speech that parents produce. However, the mechanisms underlying this relationship remain unclear. This study investigated whether the cognitive load imposed by resource scarcity suppresses parent talk by examining time-dependent variation in child-directed speech in a socioeconomically diverse sample. We predicted that child-directed speech would be lowest at the end of the month when Americans report the greatest financial strain. 166 parents and their 2.5 to 3-year-old children (80 female) participated in a picture-book activity; the number of utterances, word tokens, and word types used by parents were calculated. All three parent language measures were negatively correlated with the date of the month the activity took place, and this relationship did not vary with parental education. These findings suggest that above and beyond individual properties of parents, contextual factors such as financial concerns exert influence on how parents interact with their children.
RELATIONSHIPS
Nature.com

METALIC reveals interorganelle lipid flux in live cells by enzymatic mass tagging

The distinct activities of organelles depend on the proper function of their membranes. Coordinated membrane biogenesis of different organelles necessitates lipid transport from their site of synthesis to their destination. Several factors have been proposed to participate in lipid distribution, but despite its basic importance, in vivo evidence linking the absence of putative transport pathways to specific transport defects remains scarce. A reason for this scarcity is the near absence of in vivo lipid trafficking assays. Here we introduce a versatile method named METALIC (Mass tagging-Enabled TrAcking of Lipids In Cells) to track interorganelle lipid flux inside cells. In this strategy, two enzymes, one directed to a 'donor' and the other to an 'acceptor' organelle, add two distinct mass tags to lipids. Mass-spectrometry-based detection of lipids bearing the two mass tags is then used to quantify exchange between the two organelles. By applying this approach, we show that the ERMES and Vps13"“Mcp1 complexes have transport activity in vivo, and unravel their relative contributions to endoplasmic reticulum"“mitochondria lipid exchange.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A methodological perspective on learning in the developing brain

The brain undergoes profound development across childhood and adolescence, including continuous changes in brain morphology, connectivity, and functioning that are, in part, dependent on one's experiences. These neurobiological changes are accompanied by significant changes in children's and adolescents' cognitive learning. By drawing from studies in the domains of reading, reinforcement learning, and learning difficulties, we present a brief overview of methodological approaches and research designs that bridge brain- and behavioral research on learning. We argue that ultimately these methods and designs may help to unravel questions such as why learning interventions work, what learning computations change across development, and how learning difficulties are distinct between individuals.
NETHERLANDS
Nature.com

A blockchain consensus mechanism that uses Proof of Solution to optimize energy dispatch and trading

Traditional centralized optimization and management schemes may be incompatible with a changing energy system whose structure is becoming increasingly distributed. This challenge can hopefully be addressed by blockchain. However, existing blockchains have not been well prepared to integrate mathematical optimization, which plays a key role in many energy system applications. Here we propose a blockchain consensus mechanism tailored to support mathematical optimization problems, called Proof of Solution (PoSo). PoSo mimics Proof of Work (PoW) by replacing the meaningless mathematical puzzle in PoW with a meaningful optimization problem. This is inspired by the fact that both the solutions to the puzzle and to an optimization problem are hard to find but easy to verify. We show the security and necessity of PoSo by using PoSo to enable energy dispatch and trading for two integrated energy systems. The results show that compared with existing optimization schemes, PoSo ensures that only the optimal solution is accepted and executed by participants. Further, compared with existing blockchains, PoSo can seamlessly incorporate mathematical optimization and minimize the workload associated with searching and verifying the optimum.
MARKETS

