4 people, including 2 children injured after a traffic accident in Orange (Orange, CA) Nationwide Report

On early Sunday, four people suffered injuries following a motor vehicle accident in Orange. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place at about 12:12 a.m. on South Prospect Street and East La Veta Avenue [...]

Read More >>

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website .