ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CA

4 people, including 2 children injured after a traffic accident in Orange (Orange, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQ1PQ_0fvYmuJ900
4 people, including 2 children injured after a traffic accident in Orange (Orange, CA)Nationwide Report

On early Sunday, four people suffered injuries following a motor vehicle accident in Orange. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place at about 12:12 a.m. on South Prospect Street and East La Veta Avenue [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0fvYmuJ900
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Browse through Today’s California Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 1

Related
Nationwide Report

1 person dead, 2 others injured after a traffic collision in Rancho Mirage (Rancho Mirage, CA)

1 person dead, 2 others injured after a traffic collision in Rancho Mirage (Rancho Mirage, CA)Nationwide Report. One person was killed and two others received injuries following a traffic collision Wednesday night in Rancho Mirage. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle accident took place at around 8:14 p.m. in the 71-000 block of Dinah Shore Drive [...]
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Orange, CA
Accidents
Orange, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Orange, CA
foxla.com

Motorcyclist hurt in multiple-vehicle crash in Fullerton

FULLERTON, Calif. - One person was rushed to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle in Fullerton. The Fullerton Police Department responded to a call in the 1900 block of Rolling Hills Drive Thursday night. The crash involved a car and one or two motorcycles. Officials did not specify...
FULLERTON, CA
Nationwide Report

Woman dead, 2 people injured after a three-vehicle accident on 91 Freeway in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)

Woman dead, 2 people injured after a three-vehicle accident on 91 Freeway in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday morning, a woman lost her life while two other people suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck in Long Beach. As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle accident took place a little before 1 a.m. in the area of the 91 Freeway near Long Beach Boulevard [...]
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Accident#Dmvedu Org#Defensive Driving Courses#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#California Accident News
Nationwide Report

62-year-old Lori Susan Allen dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Huntington Beach (Huntington Beach, CA)

62-year-old Lori Susan Allen dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Huntington Beach (Huntington Beach, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 62-year-old Lori Susan Allen, from Seal Beach, as the woman who lost her life after getting struck by a vehicle Tuesday in Huntington Beach. The fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place at around 11 p.m. on Bolsa Chica Street, north of Argosy Avenue [...]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 48-year-old William Elftman Jr. who died after a single-vehicle crash in La Verne (La Verne, CA)

Authorities identified 48-year-old William Elftman Jr. who died after a single-vehicle crash in La Verne (La Verne, CA)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday, authorities identified 48-year-old William Elftman Jr. as the man who lost his life following a traffic accident Tuesday in La Verne. The authorities actively responded to the 4300 block of St. Mark Avenue, near Baseline Road at around 9:20 a.m. after receiving reports of a single-vehicle crash [...]
LA VERNE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
orangecountytribune.com

And yet another traffic fatal

The second traffic fatality in one day occurred late Tuesday night in Huntington Beach. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, the fatal crash took place at around 11 p.m., on Bolsa Chica Street north of Argosy Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a pedestrian – a 63-year-old...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

UPDATE: Two killed, three injured in Rancho Mirage traffic collision

Two people were killed and three others were injured in a Rancho Mirage traffic collision Wednesday evening, according to new information from the Riverside County Sheriffs Department. Cal Fire said the crash happened on Dinah Shore Drive near the Westin Mission Hills Resort at 8:14 p.m. In a statement released Thursday morning, the Sheriff's Department The post UPDATE: Two killed, three injured in Rancho Mirage traffic collision appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Deven Camolina Dead after Single-Vehicle Accident on Interstate 15 [Corona, CA]

15-Year-Old Passenger Killed in Solo-Vehicle Accident near Cajalco Road. The accident happened around 12:10 a.m., on northbound Interstate 15 at the Cajalco Road off-ramp. According to the California Highway Patrol, Camolina was a passenger in a sedan that lost control. The vehicle veered off the road onto the side of the freeway.
CORONA, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy