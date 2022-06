Think of the punk movement, and the lasting impression is as much about the sound – jangling guitar riffs, riotously shouty vocals, relentless four-to-the-floor beats – as it is about the look. John Lydon snarling the lyrics of the Sex Pistols’ “God Save the Queen,” and declaring that there is no future in England’s dreaming (a sentiment that would make it the most censored song in British music history at that point), may be firmly lodged in the public consciousness, but the sight of a slicked-up mohawk or a shredded-then-sutured Vivienne Westwood tee still packs the thrill it did back in the late ’70s.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO