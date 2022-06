Anyone living in the southeast of Australia will have noticed the chill that has set in the last few days. After relatively mild conditions last week, an early blast of winter has arrived. These temperatures are well below average, even for the middle of winter. So why is it so cold? And how long is the chill going to last? Read more: 'One of the most extreme disasters in colonial Australian history': climate scientists on the floods and our future risk ...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO