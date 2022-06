LACONIA — Surrounded by signs warding off humans, a pair of loons trade shifts atop their nest located, of all places, in the Weirs Channel to Paugus Bay. As one of the busiest and most congested areas on Lake Winnipesaukee, hundreds of boats pass by the nest daily, all far within the advised 150 buffer zone for loon nests. Amongst the traffic, the loon incubating its eggs keeps its head on a swivel, alertly but calmly scanning its surroundings for threats.

LACONIA, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO