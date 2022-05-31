ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Leader

Around the Area: Calendar of events for week of May 31-June 7

By Pontiac Daily Leader
Daily Leader
Daily Leader
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0heZ3R_0fvYmSmv00

TUESDAY

May 31

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

FORREST

3 p.m. — Wiggle Worms story hour at 3 p.m. for children K-2nd grade at the Forrest Public Library.

WEDNESDAY

June 1

FAIRBURY

8 a.m.-Noon — Farmers Market on the front patio at Fairview Haven from 8 a.m. to noon (or until sold out!). Locally grown fresh produce and more.

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

FORREST

10 a.m. — Rise and Shine story time at 10 a.m. at the Forrest Public Library.

PONTIAC

1-3 p.m. — First Baptist Church Food Pantry patrons now may enter the food pantry and receive their items. Those who are not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

PONTIAC

1-3 p.m. — Livingston County Food Pantry will be open — drive-thru only.

FAIRBURY

6 p.m. — Fairbury City Council meets at City Hall.

PONTIAC

7 p.m. — Wednesday Hour of Prayer at First Presbyterian Church of Pontiac.

THURSDAY

June 2

PONTIAC

Noon-3 p.m. — St. Mary's Food Pantry, 401 E. Water St., is open to Livingston County residents from noon to 3 p.m. for inside pickup. 815-844 3663.

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

PONTIAC

9-10 a.m. — Jesus and Me Storytime will take place every Thursday from 9-10 a.m. for children — toddlers to age 10 — at First Baptist Church at the pavilion at 515 N. Ladd St. There will be stories and crafts.

FRIDAY

June 3

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

PONTIAC

9-11 a.m. — First Baptist Church Food Pantry patrons now may enter the food pantry and receive their items. Those who are not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

FORREST

8 a.m.-5 p.m. — Forrest spring town-wide garage sales from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Maps available at Casey's.

BASEBALL

3 p.m. — Class 2A state semifinal, Peoria

SOFTBALL

10 a.m. — Class 1A state semifinal, Peoria

5:30 p.m. — Class 2A state semifinal, Peoria

SATURDAY

June 4

PONTIAC

10 a.m.-Noon — Livingston County Food Pantry will be open — drive-thru only.

FORREST

8 a.m.-Noon — Forrest spring town-wide garage sales from 8 a.m. to noon. Maps available at Casey's.

PONTIAC

11 a.m.-1 p.m. – First Presbyterian Church of Pontiac will host a free Drive-Thru Chili Lunch.

BASEBALL

Class 2A state final —third place, 1 p.m., championship, 3:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Class 1A state final — third place, 9 a.m., championship, 11:30 a.m.

Class 2A state final —third place, 1 p.m., championship, 3:30 p.m.

MONDAY

June 6

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

PONTIAC

Noon-2 p.m. — Christian Fellowship of Pontiac Food Pantry open, 715 W. Lincoln Ave.

FAIRBURY

7 p.m. — A closed meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous will be held at 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fairbury. Call Dan at 815-573-2372 with questions.

PONTIAC

7 p.m. — Pontiac City Council meets at Eagle Theater.

TUESDAY

June 7

PONTIAC

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.

FORREST

3 p.m. — Wiggle Worms story hour at 3 p.m. for children K-2nd grade at the Forrest Public Library.

PONTIAC

6-9 p.m. — Meet the Candidates, sponsored by the Livingston County Republicans, will take place June 7 from 6-9 p.m. at the Pontiac Elks Club. Kevin Phares, ISU Chapter President of Turning Point, USA, will be the keynote speaker. Appetizers served from 6-7:45 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door, $10 for students.

This article originally appeared on Pontiac Daily Leader: Around the Area: Calendar of events for week of May 31-June 7

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

New lounge center in Bloomington: The Junction

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — People in Bloomington can now utilize The Junction, it’s a place to hang out, enjoy snacks and connect with other people in the community. After six months of remodeling and planning, the new hang-out area at Home Sweet Home Ministries is finally completed. A formal ribbon cutting was hosted Thursday evening.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

White Oaks Mall hosting carnival

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — White Oaks Mall in Springfield will be hosting a carnival all of next week and the fun begins this Friday. The carnival will run for 10 days between June 3 and June 12 on the lower level near Green Hyundai. Carnival-goers will be able to enjoy 16 rides such as the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Water main installation closing Urbana road

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A one-block stretch of Lincoln Avenue in Urbana will be closing next week as crews install a new water main. Weather permitting, Lincoln between Springfield Avenue and Green Street will close at 7 a.m. on Monday. Access to properties in this block of Green will be maintained, but no through traffic […]
URBANA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Bank#Farmers Market#Softball#City Hall#Pontiac#Fairbury#Fairbury City Council#St Mary S Food Pantry#Cra
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Final Call at Fagen Auto Parts; Pickers Sale this Weekend

From 8 to 4 this Saturday and Sunday, June 3rd and 4th, Fagen Auto Parts will open its doors one final time for a Pickers Sale. You’ll find some great items for your car still available, but you’ll also find some incredibly fun stuff, especially if you are a racing fan, as Fagen president Ken Salomon explains.
DANVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Man who died at Caterpillar Foundry identified

MAPLETON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 39-year-old man died while working at the Caterpillar Mapleton Foundry on Thursday. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said the man, identified as Steven Dierkes, 39, was working near a crucible when he accidentally fell in and died instantly. A crucible is a container used...
MAPLETON, IL
1470 WMBD

Drag racer catches fire, causes over $1M in damage to Peoria business

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters report a high performance drag racing vehicle burst into flames late Thursday, leading to more than a million dollars in damage to a local business. According to a release from the Peoria Fire Department, crews responded to the business in the 900 block of...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Car bursts into flames at automotive customization shop

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Peoria Fire Department Battalion Chief says the owner of an automotive customization shop is lucky he got out when he did when the car he was working on “burst into flames” Thursday. Battalion Chief Tom Sander says the owner of Herring...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Danville Police arrest 2 people in retail theft investigation

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were recently arrested in connection with a retail theft that happened on Wednesday. At around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Danville Police were dispatched to the Lowe’s Store at 3636 North Vermilion Street in response to a report of a retail theft in progress and the suspects were leaving the […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Gordyville USA in Gifford is now for sale

GIFFORD, Ill. (WCIA) — Gordyville USA in Gifford is now up for sale with an offering price of $4 million. The complex is located on Route 136, just seven miles from I-57, and eleven miles from I-74. Gordyville USA was built in 1988. It was founded by auctioneer Gordon Hannagan and his wife, Jan. The […]
GIFFORD, IL
hoiabc.com

One hospitalized after accident in East Peoria

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - One person has life-threatening injuries after an accident in East Peoria Monday night. In a statement, Police say it happened around 10 PM in the 2400 block of East Washington Street. At this time, it is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the...
EAST PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Pekin officers injured in “low-speed” chase

PEKIN, Ill. — Pekin Police were called to the area of S. 14th Street and Remington Road around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday to assist the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department. A Tazewell County Deputy had attempted to check the welfare of a motorist that was stopped in the road, when the motorist pulled away from the deputy, driving erratically.
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria County Sheriff’s Department investigating death at Caterpillar Foundry

Peoria County Sheriff’s Department investigating death at Caterpillar Foundry. Peoria County Sheriff’s Department investigating …. Jonathan Logemann: From the Illinois Army National …. LeRoy at State on Strength of Dramatic Victories. President and CEO of Easterseals Central Illinois, …. Peoria community holds vigil for Uvalde, Texas victims. Pekin...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Juvenile confesses to puncturing school bus tires in Chenoa in prank

CHENOA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A juvenile has confessed to puncturing the front tires of seven school buses in Chenoa, in the hope that school would be canceled for the day. Prairie Central superintendent Paula Crane said in a letter 14 front tires were punctured with other buses sustaining additional damage.
CHENOA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

36 dresses for 36 missing or murdered women

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Since 1995, 36 women have been murdered or have gone missing in the Peoria area, local activists reported. Saturday, June 4, those activists will hold their second “SlutWalk Peoria,” a peaceful walk and demonstration protesting rape culture. At the event, hosted by JOLT...
PEORIA, IL
Daily Leader

Daily Leader

605
Followers
792
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pontiac, IL from Pontiac Daily Leader.

 http://pontiacdailyleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy