ANN ARBOR – On Four20 Post Live, Connie Sparrow will update her CannaBashFest July 9 in Muskegon and also give away some free tickets. Shelby Infante from Abracutdabra will explain what her company does: According To Shelby, Abracutdabra “fulfills your cannabis needs from seed to sale with passion, positivity, and expertise. We offer trimming, defoliation, planting, packaging, pre-rolls, growing consultation, room set up/take down.”

