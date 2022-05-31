Snyder couple wins sailing world championships

Who needs a break from all of the negativity going on in the world right now? We all do!! We all need to get out, enjoy some fresh air, good food and appreciate all that remains good. What better way to do that, than to head out to 2264 King Road in Forestville, NY for a visit to the Merritt Estate Winery on June 10-12, 2022 for their 41st Annual Strawberry Festival. This great event boasts live music, tasty food and fun for even the littlest ones in your family to enjoy. The Villager had the opportunity to speak with owner Bill Merritt about the event and everything going on during it this year.

FORESTVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO