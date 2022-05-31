ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snyder, NY

Snyder couple wins sailing world championships

 3 days ago

For one local couple boating is more...

Bandits hosting block party ahead of final game series

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bandits will host a Party in the Plaza on Saturday, June 4, ahead of game one of the National Lacrosse League Finals. Festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Alumni Plaza. The party will include live music, appearances from the Bandettes, and Bandits alumni.
Top 10 Events Happening This Weekend In Western New York

There is always something going on in Western New York, and it can be overwhelming when attempting to narrow it down to the top events for the weekend. For the first full weekend of June, there are tons of things happening around Buffalo, and we have narrowed down the top events for the weekend. Every Friday, Kadie's Kalendar takes a closer look at 10 of the best events going on around Western New York for that weekend, and there truly is something for everyone.
42 North to host 'Brews, Blues, & BBQ' events in Niagara Falls

42 North Brewing Co. will bring its popular “Brews, Blues, & BBQ” events to Old Falls Street in Niagara Falls for three consecutive Friday nights in June. The events, which are free to the public, will feature 42 North craft beer, Fat Bob’s BBQ, and live music on Old Falls Street in downtown Niagara Falls, USA.
Father’s Day Guide: Restaurants Dad Will Definitely Love

It’s officially June and before you know it, Father’s Day is going to be here. If you’re looking for a way to treat Dad to a few drinks and a meal without having to start up the grill, we can help! Whether you’re looking for a chill place to grab a bite after hitting the putting green, or something fancier for the whole family to get in on, these places have a “cool dad” vibe that make for the perfect Father’s Day dining spot.
New York State’s Newest Giraffe Named For Famous Buffalo Designer

New York State has a new baby giraffe! The staff at The Seneca Park Zoo have announced the baby giraffe has also been named for a famous Buffalo resident. The calf has been named Olmstead, or Olmy for short, after Frederick Law Olmstead who was the designer of Seneca Park. Olmstead currently weighs 185 pounds and is roughly six-feet tall.
10 Places You Can Still Buy Rooties In Western New York

Shortages have been a real thing over the past two years. When you're in Buffalo and there's a shortage of blue cheese, we all need to work together. Buffalo loves its blue cheese. So much so that a lot of people have been having a hard time getting their hands on one brand in particular. When you order wings in Buffalo, you get blue cheese with them. That's just how they come. But if you want some blue cheese to dip other things in when you're at home, a lot of people in this area prefer Rooties Blue Cheese.
Merritt Estate Winery Strawberry Fest

Who needs a break from all of the negativity going on in the world right now? We all do!! We all need to get out, enjoy some fresh air, good food and appreciate all that remains good. What better way to do that, than to head out to 2264 King Road in Forestville, NY for a visit to the Merritt Estate Winery on June 10-12, 2022 for their 41st Annual Strawberry Festival. This great event boasts live music, tasty food and fun for even the littlest ones in your family to enjoy. The Villager had the opportunity to speak with owner Bill Merritt about the event and everything going on during it this year.
15 Best Things to Do in Salamanca, NY

Salamanca, New York, is in the gorgeous Allegheny River foothills. Authorities named the city after José de Salamanca, a mid-nineteenth-century Spanish nobleman & cabinet minister. Do outdoor and indoor activities in Salamanca, New York. It is well-known for its museums, stores, parks, and restaurants, to keep you entertained and...
Buffalo River Fest announces 2022 summer concert series

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo River Fest Park has announced their 2022 summer concert schedule. This is the ninth season for the family-friendly waterfront series. Concerts are held on Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. through Sept. 7. Don't forget to bring your lawn chairs and/or blankets. "The weekly...
A Familiar Face Is Saying Good Bye To Buffalo

This Friday will be the last on-air for a very familiar face of Buffalo television. Channel 4 wake-up anchor Mel Orlins announced that Friday will be her last day at WIVB. She posted a message on her Twitter page letting her viewers know that is she departing the station. Before...
Best 15 Restaurants To Celebrate Your Birthday In Buffalo

Celebrating a birthday is a big deal! Even if you are the kind of person that isn’t super showy about the day, it is a day that should be celebrated nonetheless. You made another trip around the sun, and a lot has happened in the last 365 days that are accomplishments in itself, and they should be celebrated...but where?
Dining at Dusk returns to the Botanical Gardens for the summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With summer activities well underway, the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is looking ahead to the Dining at Dusk summer series. The series will make its return at the end of June with new artists, new menus, and new themes. These Sunday dinners will fall on June 26, July 24, Aug. 28, Sept. 18 and Oct. 2.
Black Bear Sighting Confirmed In Hamburg, New York

The Police in the Town Of Hamburg has confirmed that a black bear has been seen wandering around the area over the weekend. The Town of Hamburg police posted on their Facebook page that the bear was seen on Scranton Road near Strnad Drive in the town of Hamburg. The bear was spotted on MAy 28th around 1:30 am. Police have advised residents in the area to stay away from the bear if they see it.
Wicked Weather Wednesday In New York State

The first day of June will be a stormy one in Western New York. Following one of the warmest and nicest Memorial Days in the area, a string of storms will come our way. The weather over the last few days has been nice and HOT! But we can't complain. As the final days of school are coming to a close, we have been dealing with so much rain! Many people are having a hard time mowing their lawns or getting their landscaping done. The good news? There is a dry stretch and a cooler stretch of weather that is also moving in!
Habitat projects on Grand Island win awards for engineering excellence from ACEC New York

WSP USA Inc. recognized by The American Council of Engineering Companies of New York for projects in Buckhorn Island & Beaver Island state parks. The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historical Preservation announced two habitat restoration projects were recognized for engineering excellence at Buckhorn Island State Park and Beaver Island State Park of Grand Island. These projects were recently recognized by The American Council of Engineering Companies of New York (ACEC New York), a coalition of nearly 300 consulting engineering firms across New York, in its 2022 Engineering Excellence Awards announced this April.

