COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake City maintenance worker was shot four times by a scared tenant after he showed up at the wrong apartment to fix a door lock, officials said. The maintenance worker showed up around 1 a.m. to help a tenant with a key that had broken off in their door at the Windsong Apartments -- but accidentally went to the wrong door and started taking the lock off from the outside, the Lake City Police Department said.

LAKE CITY, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO