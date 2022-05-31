ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dead after shooting on Lem Turner Road

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATED 9:03 a.m.- JSO is considering this incident an undetermined death instead of a homicide. Detectives believe the victim may have taken his own life, but the Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a man was killed in a shooting Tuesday at the intersection between Trout River Boulevard and Lem Turner Road.

At around 2:50 a.m., officers responded to the location and located a man laying in the road with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital by JFRD, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives from both the Homicide and Crime Scene Units are conducting an investigation and are looking for suspects. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact JSO at 904-630-0500. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

