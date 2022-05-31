ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Chances increase for tropical development

By Emily McCain
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nwVn1_0fvYltOD00

The National Hurricane Center is highlighting a large area of low pressure in the Gulf that could form into the first tropical system of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The NHC has development chances at 60% over the next five days and 10% over the next two days. The 2022 season officially starts on Wednesday.

The system is partially related to the remnants of Tropical Storm Agatha, the first storm of the Pacific season . Agatha made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane on Monday.

If the remnants form into a tropical storm, it would be named Alex.

ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee said even if the system forms into a depression, he would expect the NHC to issue tropical storm watches and warnings for Florida's west coast just in case.

HURRICANE RESOURCES

The NHC said regardless of development, the area of low pressure is likely to cause heavy rainfall across portions of southern Florida and the Florida Keys by the end of the week.

