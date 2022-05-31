ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Help the city update its Green Cincinnati Plan

By Madeline Ottilie
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VZFvc_0fvYlqk200

The City of Cincinnati is asking for your help as it seeks solutions to fight climate change. City and community leaders are kicking off the months-long process of updating the Green Cincinnati Plan (GCP) Tuesday night.

The Green Cincinnati Plan acts as a roadmap for the city to address climate change, covering things like improving pedestrian safety, reducing food waste and expanding electric vehicle charging stations.

The plan was last updated in 2018. The plan’s steering committee is working to update the plan for 2023. The committee is inviting the community to learn more about the plan and provide input on possible focus points.

“The residents in the city recognize how important the impacts of climate change are on Cincinnati,” said 2023 GCP steering committee member Wade Johnston. “Some of the ways that we're seeing that are increased number of 100-year storm events, hillsides slipping, hotter days more frequently during the year, so this directly impacts people's lives.”

Much of the plan will focus on reducing carbon emissions, according to Johnston. He expects the committee will focus on creating a more robust transit system by ways that could include expanding trails and making neighborhoods safer for walking.

Over the last few years, Cincinnati has set several climate goals, including pledging to run on 100% renewable energy by 2035.

A big focus in this plan update is equity.

“Climate change is impacting communities differently, particularly frontline communities, brown and black communities,” said Councilwoman Meeka Owens, who serves as the steering committee’s chair. “We are intentionally adding an equity framework within this next plan, so that's going to be so critical on how we look at allocating resources and how we attack projects in the city, making sure that they're equitably distributed.”

The kickoff event is free to attend. It begins at 6 p.m. at the Cincinnati Zoo. A virtual option is also available.

Owens said attendees will learn more about the plan and can join various breakout sessions to provide feedback and ask questions.

She said this is the first of several feedback sessions. She expects the update will be presented in the first quarter of next year.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

Replay: Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Sharonville Pool to open Saturday after lightning strike damage delays opening

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The Sharonville Pool will officially be opening on Saturday after a lightning strike caused damage which delayed the pool's opening. Officials with the Sharonville Parks and Recreation Department said on May 14, the electrical service on the outside of the pool filter room was struck by lightning. The lightning strike destroyed the electrical service box and meter going into the pool electric room and filter room.
SHARONVILLE, OH
Fox 19

Rowing, paddleboard, kayak facility planned in Hamilton

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Rowers on the Great Miami River will have a physical space to call their own if a development proposal becomes reality. The Great Miami Rowing Center is a group that’s been around for more than a decade. Now they’re hoping to expand into a new facility on the river banks across from the Spooky Nook complex.
HAMILTON, OH
wvxu.org

As the housing crisis deepens, Greater Cincinnati experts hold summit to discuss solutions

As home prices and rents continue to climb and as housing remains scarce in Greater Cincinnati, elected officials have debated how to handle those problems. Does the region need more subsidized housing? Will incentivizing more market-rate housing for those in the middle class and beyond also help lower-income residents? What policies can make home ownership attainable in the current frenzied but unpredictable housing market? Do Cincinnati and surrounding municipalities need to change their land use zoning regulations to allow for more density?
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
City
Cincinnati, OH
lanereport.com

Covington Kentucky giving $1.15 million to non-profits

COVINGTON, Ky. — The City of Covington has $1.15 million to give away to non-profit agencies and organizations whose work helps mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on Covington families and workers. The City issued a request of proposals on Friday – due by 4 p.m. June 13 – for...
COVINGTON, KY
Cincinnati CityBeat

17 Things to Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (June 3-5)

Valley Vineyards will host its annual Wine & Beer Festival this weekend, featuring alcoholic beverages made entirely in-house. Taste the locally-made alcohol and enjoy live music and food trucks while at the two-day festival. Admission to the festival is free, with a parking charge of $5. June 3-4. 2276 US 22 & 3, Morrow, valleyvineyards.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wade Johnston
WLWT 5

Eaton Avenue to close Friday for street repairs

HAMILTON, Ohio — The Hamilton Police Department reports Eaton Avenue will close for street repairs Friday. Eaton Avenue will close between Elvin and Park Avenues beginning at 9 a.m. Authorities say the street should reopen by 3 p.m. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to...
HAMILTON, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

20 Beach Towns Within Driving Distance of Cincinnati to Visit this Summer

While the tri-state area is landlocked (we are in the midwest) there are still some beachy towns around Cincinnati. They may not tout the perfect white sands of warmer climates, but there are plenty of places right on a body of water of some sort just waiting to be explored. Check out the spots on this list any weekend through the rest of the summer. CityBeat's sister paper Cleveland Scene contributed to part of this slideshow.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Green Cincinnati Plan#Gcp
WLWT 5

Lane restrictions on Main Street in Hamilton Thursday night

HAMILTON, Ohio — The Hamilton Police Department says Main Street/OH-129 at South B Street will be subject to lane restrictions starting Thursday night. Lane restrictions will be in effect from 8 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday. Authorities say the restrictions are necessary for the construction of traffic signals.
HAMILTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kentuckytoday.com

FIRST-PERSON: Celebrating 75 years of CVG Airport

I have a long history with our airport. As a little boy growing up on a farm in Loveland, Ohio, I can remember Mom loading us kids into the station wagon to pick up Dad from the airport after returning from a long business trip. These were the days before air conditioning and the expressway. It was a long journey, but we all looked forward to it.
LOVELAND, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy