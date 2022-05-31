ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Man shot outside of Orange County business near Pine Hills neighborhood, deputies say

By Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
Crime tape Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A man was shot Monday evening outside a business near the Pine Hills neighborhood, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 11:28 p.m., OCSO responded to a shooting at the 6900 block of Silver Star Road outside of a store, said OCSO’s Lt. Robert Santti.

Deputies arrived to find a man with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim told deputies the suspect was an acquaintance, Santti said. He was later transported to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

