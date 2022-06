San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin claimed on Wednesday that he never supported police defunding, despite mounting evidence that he has multiple times in the past. Boudin, who has been fighting against being recalled since November, is currently trying to reverse a major tide of support in favor of ousting him. Recall supporters, galvanized by high crime figures, numerous policy changes aimed at “decarceration”, and other factors, have led a charge that have gone better than they had planned for, with recent polls showing that 2 out of every 3 San Franciscan voter is in favor of recalling Boudin.

