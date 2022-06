There is a point when a car is in such a bad condition that it just isn’t worth fixing it. However, the world of YouTube is full of car nuts with masochistic dispositions as Tavarish clearly demonstrates. Despite the Fast and Furious franchise having started over 20 years ago, Fast and Furious replica cars are still a hot commodity. The YouTuber already has a bright orange Lamborghini Murcielago that was used in Fast 8, but now, he bought a replica of the green Mitsubishi Eclipse - one that wore a $500 price tag. Now he’s here to share why it was a mistake.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO