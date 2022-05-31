Who is Fanbo Zeng? Sacramento Kings scout China’s top NBA draft prospect at pro day event

Kings owner Vivek Ranadive and general manager Monte McNair went to the CAA pro day workout in Southern California last week to watch projected top-10 NBA draft prospects Jaden Ivey and AJ Griffin.

While they were there, Ranadive and McNair also got a good look at Fanbo Zeng , an intriguing young player from China who might have opened eyes with an impressive showing in front of some of the league’s top executives.

Zeng, 19, is a 6-foot-11 small forward/power forward with bounce, burst, ball-handling skills and shooting ability. Following Zeng’s workout, ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony tweeted: “Fanbo Zeng had a big platform to showcase his talent at the CAA Pro Day in front of a room full of NBA decision makers. The 6’11 Chinese wing exhibited his improved frame, terrific shooting stroke and vertical explosiveness.”

Zeng is not a player the Kings would consider with the No. 4 pick in the draft, but they also have a pair of second-round picks at No. 37 and No. 49. Zeng is currently projected to go undrafted, but that could change in the weeks to come as scouts and executives get more familiar with his game.

Zeng is the hottest prospect to come out of China in years. He came to the United States as a 14-year-old and spent a year in Oregon before going to play at Windermere Prep in Florida. He established himself as a top recruit after averaging 15.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.1 assists as a sophomore in 2019-20, shooting 47% from 3-point range.

Zeng, once rated as the No. 33 prospect in the Class of 2022 by ESPN, initially committed to Gonzaga, but he returned to China in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In October, Zeng announced he would forego his freshman season at Gonzaga to sign with G League Ignite, a Walnut Creek-based developmental program for elite NBA prospects.

“This is the best and fastest way to become a pro, and also get better every day,” Zeng told ESPN. “This was best decision I could make while I was in China. I’m not saying the NCAA isn’t good – just that the G League is the best way for me.”

Zeng had a limited role with Ignite. He appeared in 13 games, averaging 5.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 39% from the field and 27.3% from 3-point range. In addition, Zeng was named to the Chinese men’s national team’s training camp roster prior to 2021 Olympic and FIBA Asian Cup qualifying matchups.

NBADraftRoom.com describes Zeng as “a quick, bouncy and agile combo forward” who is “a skilled ball handler and passer with a good feel for the game. He excels in transition and can really fly above the rim and thrown down some nasty dunks. Physically he’s got great tools to work with and a lot of upside to grow into.”