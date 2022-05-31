Who's a better Democrat: Fried or Crist?

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. The D-word— With roughly three months to go until the August primary, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has decided that one of her main strategies in defeating frontrunner Charlie Crist is to question his loyalty to the Democratic Party at every turn. Repeat it—...
Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon has expressed concerns about the same issue within his own conference. Republican Rep. Don Bacon is lamenting the loss of moderate House Democrats who have been defeated by primary challengers on their left. The Nebraska centrist, who represents a district that swung for President Joe Biden...
Pennsylvania Republicans have nominated state senator Doug Mastriano to be the next governor. Mastriano is one of the most radical gubernatorial candidates ever to receive a major party nomination. Many Republicans have indulged Trump’s claims that Democrats stole the 2020 presidential election. But few have gone as far as Mastriano...
The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
Trump-world legal memo that a judge ruled was likely part of a criminal effort to overturn the election. The Jan. 6 select committee last week publicly released a long-hidden memo that a federal judge previously determined was evidence of “likely” felonies by Donald Trump and attorney John Eastman.
Florida's Ron DeSantis wanted to target social media companies for their content moderation policies, crack down on protests following Black Lives Matter demonstrations and punish a major corporation for crossing the GOP in the culture wars. The Legislature delivered legislation he could sign on all three fronts — and fast,...
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. One of the more frequent visitors to the Biden White House is a well-traveled messaging guru who has prepared some of the president’s most memorable campaign lines and commiserated with him about their mutual stutters.
South Florida's picture-perfect oceanfront landscapes and sun-kissed beaches have always been a draw for vacationers and second home buyers. But for the past two years, the real estate market in the Sunshine State has been sizzling hot with demand for prime beachfront real estate at an all-time high, driving home prices in popular destinations into the stratosphere. But that doesn't mean owning a vacation home in Florida is completely out of reach. In fact, one of the most affordable beachfront towns for homeowners, according to Realtor.com, is located between two of the most exclusive communities in the state — Palm Beach and Miami — but homes there come with a much lower price tag, the second lowest in the country after Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin wrote a powerful essay about last week's massacre at a Texas elementary school and the media's handling of mass shootings. Baldwin, who departed the network in 2021 after 13 years, said she's processing the tragedy in Uvalde with "a feeling of deep cynicism" for the first time. Why? Because she understands the way cable news outlets operate.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied an emergency request from three Texas state legislators seeking to quash subpoenas from the US Justice Department and voting rights groups related to a challenge to state legislative maps.
Former President Donald Trump endorsed Republican Tim Michels in the Wisconsin gubernatorial primary Thursday, snubbing the state’s former lieutenant governor and injecting a new level of chaos into the race. Trump's endorsement offers an immediate boost to Michels, a multimillionaire construction company owner who has flooded the airwaves with...
Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will hold a hearing, but hasn’t decided yet if it will ultimately come to the floor. What's happening? Speaker Nancy Pelosi is vowing that Democrats will dig into an assault weapons ban, but she’s facing a numbers crunch as she weighs whether to give it a floor vote.
Comments / 0