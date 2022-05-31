ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver's outdoor pools season will be delayed

By Esteban L. Hernandez
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NC32R_0fvYkB6E00

For the second summer in a row , a severe lifeguard shortage in the Denver metro area is delaying public pool openings and limiting hours of operation.

Why it matters: Pools offer a reprieve from the scorching heat, and city leaders have said rec centers can help young people stay busy and safe amid what's predicted to be a violent summer .

Details: Five indoor pools across Denver — Ashland, Central Park, Scheitler, Twentieth Street and Washington Park — will be temporarily closed because the city’s parks and rec department has less than half the necessary lifeguards to operate all 30 pools at full capacity.

  • Other pools, including at Montclair Recreation Center and La Alma Lincoln Park, remain closed for maintenance and repairs.

What they're saying: The city said it chose the five indoor pools to temporarily close based on several factors including equity, usage and proximity to other pools.

  • The closures will allow the parks department to focus on outdoor pool operations.

Of note: Denver's outdoor pool season officially starts June 13 to give time for extra lifeguard certification classes. The season usually kicks off June 6, city parks and recreation spokesperson Cyndi Karvaski told Axios Denver.

Zoom out: Other metro-area pools are opening for the summer season with restrictions:

  • Aurora's six public outdoor pools have opened with limited hours due to staffing shortages .
  • And in Boulder, the Scott Carpenter Pool opened its full summer schedule Tuesday — but the Spruce Pool will be closed this summer because the city was only able to hire 90 of the 140 lifeguards needed for "ideal " operations.

The big picture: Across the country, cities including Austin , Chicago , Philadelphia and the Twin Cities are facing similar lifeguard deficits.

  • The guard shortage could prevent about a third of more than 300,000 public pools nationwide from opening, per the American Lifeguard Association.

Comments / 2

Related
Axios Denver

9 things to do around Denver this weekend | June 3-5

🍻 Enjoy craft beers and live music at New Terrain Brewing's Goldengrass Bluegrass Weekend in Golden, running Friday through Sunday. 🧘 Yoga in the Park returns Friday and Sunday at City Park, bringing together dozens of yogis for a free, hour-long, instructor-led class appropriate for all skill levels. ⚾ Peep the Colorado Rockies' new uniforms this weekend, as the team hosts the Atlanta Braves Friday through Sunday at Coors Field. 🎣 Grab a pole and some bait and celebrate Colorado Parks and Wildlife's annual free fishing weekend on waters across the state both Saturday and Sunday. 🎷 Celebrate Denver's rich...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

An Ultra-Fresh Take on the Suburban Ranch

Karli and Nils Erickson love what you might call bold houses. About a decade ago, the couple hired architects Brad Tomecek and Kevin Sietmann and interior designer Andrea Schumacher—then emerging talents in the Denver design world and now in-demand leaders in their fields—to build an architectural stunner in Denver’s Lower Highland neighborhood. The resulting home (dubbed the Shield House for its curved exterior wall) was so noteworthy, it made the cover of the very first issue of 5280 Home in 2012. “That was an incredibly special project,” says Tomecek, principal of Tomecek Studio Architecture. “People still walk by the house, take a step back, and say, ‘Did I see that right?’”
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Austin, CO
City
Aurora, CO
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

Roller skating rink opens in downtown Denver

Downtown Denver visitors can now strap on skates and take advantage of the free City Skate area at Skyline Park, off 16th and Arapahoe streets, the Downtown Denver Partnership announced Wednesday. Though there’s been ice skating there in the winter months (except for during the pandemic), there’s never been roller...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#Parks And Rec#Outdoor Pools#Rec Department#La Alma#The Parks Department
5280.com

4 Places to Feast on European Fare in the Denver Metro Area

Not long after Cezary Grosfeld moved to Denver from his native Lomza, Poland, in 2005, he started selling pierogies—classic Polish dumplings stuffed with ingredients such as earthy spinach and feta and tangy sauerkraut and mushrooms—at local farmers’ markets. Their popularity led Grosfeld to open Pierogies Factory’s first fast-casual, brick-and-mortar outpost in Wheat Ridge in 2015; a Littleton location launched in January. Visit the new bare-bones, yellow-walled space to sample the soft potato- and farmers’-cheese-filled pierogies, topped with velvety sour cream and caramelized onions. The menu also sports Eastern European specialties such as bigos, a gently sweet and zesty hunter’s stew made with sauerkraut, shredded red cabbage, and slow-cooked ground pork.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

Behind the Late-Night Shift at Denver’s Last 24-Hour Diner

Liz Contos met her husband Pete at a Greek Orthodox church on the corner of Denver’s Sixth and Pennsylvania streets in the 1950s. After he saw her for the first time, Pete told a friend that one day she would be his wife. He was right. In 1959, the...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

62 nuns buried in Denver cemetery to be moved for redevelopment

DENVER — The most recognizable building on the old Loretto Heights Campus along South Federal Boulevard in southwest Denver is the administration building. It’s the red brick building, that's been sitting on a hill there for more than a century. It's now included in the National Register of Historic Places.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Axios Denver

Plan to shutter oil wells at Denver International Airport takes shape

Denver City Council next Monday will consider a contract to plug and close 64 oil wells on the Denver International Airport property.Why it matters: Decommissioning the wells helps better position the airport to achieve its sustainability goals. Reducing the airport's carbon footprint is part of the travel hub's Vision 100 plan, which seeks to have 100 million annual travelers while being the greenest airport in the country. Of note: The wells haven't produced any oil or gas since May 2018, but still cost the city money to maintain.By the numbers: The airport estimates it costs $750,000 each year to sustain...
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

156 Residential Units and 30,000 SQFT of Retail Coming to the Heart of Cherry Creek North

BMC Investments (BMC), a Denver-based, vertically-integrated real estate investment manager, is planning to build an eight-story apartment building with 156 luxury units and 30,000 square feet of high-end ground floor retail in Cherry Creek North at 299 Milwaukee Street. This new project will be BMC’s 8th development in Cherry Creek North and will complement BMC’s ultra-luxury St. Paul Collection. The project is currently in the predevelopment and design phase and construction will begin in mid-2023 with anticipated completion by year-end 2024.
DENVER, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Lowe’s to open at Nine Mile Corner

The first major tenant of Erie’s Nine Mile Corner will soon open its doors to the public. On Friday, Lowe’s Home Improvement is opening its new location at 2910 Arapahoe Road. The 97,900 square foot store will feature an adjacent 27,600 square foot garden center, as well as Colorado’s first Lowe’s Tool Rental.
LAFAYETTE, CO
David Heitz

Denver plans crackdown on scooter riders

(Denver, Colo.) If you ride rented scooters on Denver's sidewalks or illegally park them, prepare to get a ticket. City Councilmember Chris Hinds has complained that scooter riders don't follow city rules for several months. Now, the city is looking into how to enforce laws already on the books.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Axios Denver

Denver, CO
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT

Get smarter, faster about what's happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/denver

Comments / 0

Community Policy