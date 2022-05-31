Stabbing in front of Bronx firehouse caught on camera; victim in critical condition

A man was caught on camera attacking and stabbing another man in front of a firehouse in the Bronx.

It happened Monday, May 23 at 12:10 a.m. on Sedgwick Avenue in the Morris Heights section.

The attacker stabbed the 33-year-old victim three times.

He was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital in critical condition.

Police released surveillance video of the man they hope to catch and the attack.

They say he was spotted leaving the scene eastbound on West Burnside Avenue with a group of people, consisting of another man, two women, and a child.

The attacker is described as an approximately 25-year-old man with multiple tattoos on his arms and right hand. He was last wearing a white t-shirt, dark green camouflage pants, and reflective sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

