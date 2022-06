EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some El Paso council members have placed an item on the agenda to condemn the Uvalde school shooting. City representatives Henry Rivera, Cassandra Hernandez and Peter Svarzbein, placed an item on the agenda for next week’s meeting that condemns the mass shooting that took place last week in Uvalde, Texas where an 18-year-old, armed with an assault weapon, shot and killed 19 children and two teachers.

EL PASO, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO