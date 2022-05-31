ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Monday’s Rain Total in St. Cloud, May Now 5th Wettest

By Jim Maurice
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- We picked up another .77 of an inch of rain in St. Cloud Monday during two rounds of strong storms....

ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

