ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenland, NH

Fatal Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer in New Hampshire Under Investigation

By Jake Levin
NECN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person was killed when their sedan was struck by a tractor-trailer on a highway in New Hampshire, state police said. The crash was first reported around 11:30 p.m. on Monday on Interstate 95 in Greenland,...

www.necn.com

Comments / 2

Related
NECN

Impaired Driver Hits Cruiser, Hurting Mass. State Trooper, Police Say

An impaired driver slammed into a Massachusetts State Police cruiser in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood overnight, injuring a trooper inside, officials said Friday. Both the driver and the trooper are expected to survive the crash, which took place at the intersection of Gallivan Boulevard and Dorchester Avenue, state police said. They shared an image of a silver car with some damage to its side.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Two Killed in Early Morning Rollover Crash in Chelmsford

A driver and passenger were killed in an early morning single-car crash in Chelmsford, Massachusetts on Friday. State Police responded to the crash on Route 495 near the Chelmsford rest stop shortly after 5a.m. Police say the car hit a deer and swerved into the median, causing the car to roll over. The two people who died in the crash were the only ones in the car.
CHELMSFORD, MA
WMTW

Information sought on car spotted near New Hampshire trail on day couple disappeared

CONCORD, N.H. — Officials are searching for the owner of a vehicle in connection with the investigation into the deaths of a New England couple. Investigators are looking to identify the person who owns or was driving a dark green Toyota RAV4. The vehicle was parked at the Marsh Loop trailhead on Portsmouth Road in Concord on April 18, officials say.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Man dead after motorcycle crash in Auburn

AUBURN, N.H. — A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Auburn on Thursday, according to police. Auburn police said the motorcyclist was heading down Chester Road when he collided with one car then another. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The man's name has not been...
AUBURN, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenland, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Greenland, NH
Crime & Safety
WMUR.com

Police continue to investigate Plymouth home after shooting leaves 1 injured

PLYMOUTH, N.H. — State and local police are investigating a shooting in Plymouth that left one person seriously injured. The State Police Major Crime Unit was investigating at a home on Highland Terrace after the Wednesday night shooting. No arrests have been made, but officials said they don't believe there is any threat to the general public.
PLYMOUTH, NH
NECN

Driver Pleads Guilty in Deadly Lawrence Crash That Split Car in Half

A man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to driving in a major car wreck that killed a woman and left several others hospitalized in Lawrence, Massachusetts, last year. Pedro Nieves admitted to manslaughter by motor vehicle, driving under the influence and assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Under the plea deal, Nieves would spend up to 18 years in prison, with the sentences for the three charges running concurrently.
LAWRENCE, MA
NECN

Honey Dew Bandit? Multiple Donut Shops Robbed, Suspect Evades Capture

Police say they are looking for a suspect who robbed a Honey Dew Donuts and multiple other donut shops in New Hampshire and Massachusetts early Friday morning. Police in Windham, New Hampshire, said they were advised around 6:30 a.m. of a series of robberies that had occurred at multiple fast food donut chains in New Hampshire and Massachusetts along the Mammoth Road/Route 128 corridor.
WINDHAM, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#Tractor#Traffic Accident#Anziani Reyes
NECN

Authorities Investigating Man's Suspicious Death in Windham, NH

A man's body was found Thursday morning in Windham, New Hampshire, which authorities are investigating as a suspicious death. The body was found near the intersection of West Shore and Woodvue roads at about 7 a.m., according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office and both Windham and state police.
WINDHAM, NH
whdh.com

Missing Arlington man found deceased in Horn Pond area

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of an Arlington man who went missing after a walk in the Horn Pond area in Woburn has been located in the pond’s lagoon area. A relative of the man, 73, called at about 11:20 p.m. to say that he had not returned home from his walk. After that call, Woburn dispatched several units, and K-9s from the Massachusetts State Police also assisted in the search. His body was located about an hour later.
WOBURN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WMUR.com

New Hampshire AG closes investigation into use of force at men's prison

CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire attorney general's office has closed its investigation into use of force at the state men's prison in Concord. Officials said there is not sufficient evidence to prove any corrections officers committed any crimes, and no officer will be charged. The attorney general's office...
CONCORD, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle on Cape Cod

A motorcycle rider has been killed after a crash on Cape Cod during the extended Memorial Day weekend. According to Eastham Police, on Monday, just before 2:45 p.m., the Eastham Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of Massasoit Road at Edgewood Road for a reported motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.
EASTHAM, MA
manchesterinklink.com

State police issue ‘missing jewelry’ alert after distinctive family heirloom ring stolen

CONCORD, NH – State Police from Troop C issued a press release on Thursday asking for the public’s help in locating a missing diamond ring. On Thursday, May 26, 2022, State Police received a call reporting a family heirloom had been discovered missing along with three other rings and several pair of cuff links. Detectives from the New Hampshire State Police Troop C barracks in Keene made contact with the family. It is believed that the jewelry arrived in New Hampshire at the time of a move from out of state, however, several items have recently been discovered missing. Detectives are investigating to develop additional information and/or leads.
CONCORD, NH
capecod.com

Motorcycle crash injures two in Bourne

BOURNE – A motorcycle crash injured two people in Bourne about 5:30 PM. The incident happened on Scenic Highway (Route 6) near Nightingale Road. Both victims were transported to hospitals with unknown injuries. State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays for motorists trying to leave the Cape after the long holiday weekend.
BOURNE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy