Kirkland's (KIRK) Misses Q1 EPS by 42c

Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 24.6% to $1.49 billion, beating the consensus of $1.41 billion. Versace revenue increased 34% Y/Y to $315 million, Jimmy Choo revenue rose 25.8% to $156 million, and Michael Kors revenue expanded 21.8% to $1.021 billion. Gross profit rose 29.5% Y/Y...
U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping 0.1% on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.10% to 33,178.69 while the NASDAQ rose 0.15% to 12,149.93. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.03% to 4,159.42. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares jumped by 1.8% on...
Victoria's Secret & Co VSCO shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company announced better-than-expected financial results. Victoria's Secret said first-quarter revenue decreased 4.5% year-over-year to $1.484 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.48 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share, which beat the estimate of 84 cents per share.
The Nasdaq Composite jumped around 390 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Cooper Companies COO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-06-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Cooper Companies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.43. Cooper Companies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Lands' End LE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-06-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Lands' End will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10. Lands' End bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
(Corrects to fiscal 2023 from fiscal 2022 in paragraph 2) June 1 (Reuters) - Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings Ltd raised its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, signaling robust demand for its luxury goods as higher-income consumers return to their old shopping routines. Shares of the company, which owns Versace...
SpartanNash SPTN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-06-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that SpartanNash will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64. SpartanNash bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Delta Air Lines, Inc. Report shares raced higher Wednesday after the carrier said June quarter revenues should return to pre-pandemic levels with free cash flow in the region of $1.5 billion, even as it cautioned on higher fuel costs. In a trading update published...
Digital Turbine APPS reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Digital Turbine reported in-line EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.39. Revenue was up $89.05 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Costco Wholesale Corporation COST shares closed higher by 1.24% on Friday after the retailer reported impressive sales growth but shrinking margins in a challenging macroeconomic climate. On Thursday, Costco reported fiscal third-quarter adjusted EPS of $3.04 on revenue of $52.60 billion. Both numbers beat consensus analyst estimates of $3.03 and...
Duluth Holdings DLTH reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Duluth Holdings beat estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was down $10.52 million from the same...
Analysts remained cautious about HP Inc HPQ post Q2 results. Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained HP with an Underweight and raised the price target from $29 to $32. HP beat 2Q, driven by commercial and premium PC growth (primarily higher ASPs), while the Print segment was largely in-line. HP modestly raised the FY22 EPS guidance midpoint.
US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
• MamaMancini's Holdings MMMB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $12.24 million. • Kirkland's KIRK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $110.46 million. • Yunji YJ is expected to report earnings for its first quarter. •...
