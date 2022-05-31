Rockies unveil new uniform
The Colorado Rockies will debut their City Connect uniforms this Saturday as they take on the Atlanta Braves.
Details: The new jerseys are meant to celebrate the ties between MLB teams and the cities they represent, according to MLB , and the white and forest green look is reminiscent of the state's license plates, featuring mountains and evergreen trees.
- The shirt sleeves are decorated with purple trim, and the players' hats are an homage to tourist stickers, according to the Rockies guided tour.
- Plus : There's a patch with "5280" on the right sleeve and a little "Welcome to Colorful Colorado" tag sits above the jock tag — a nod to our state's beloved greeting sign.
Reality check: An authentic version of the jersey will set you back $435 .
Our thought bubble: It's hard not to see these jerseys and only be reminded of our iconic state license plates. Whether that's a good thing is up for debate .
