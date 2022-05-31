ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockies unveil new uniform

By Esteban L. Hernandez
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 3 days ago
The Colorado Rockies will debut their City Connect uniforms this Saturday as they take on the Atlanta Braves.

Details: The new jerseys are meant to celebrate the ties between MLB teams and the cities they represent, according to MLB , and the white and forest green look is reminiscent of the state's license plates, featuring mountains and evergreen trees.

  • The shirt sleeves are decorated with purple trim, and the players' hats are an homage to tourist stickers, according to the Rockies guided tour.
  • Plus : There's a patch with "5280" on the right sleeve and a little "Welcome to Colorful Colorado" tag sits above the jock tag — a nod to our state's beloved greeting sign.

Reality check: An authentic version of the jersey will set you back $435 .

Our thought bubble: It's hard not to see these jerseys and only be reminded of our iconic state license plates. Whether that's a good thing is up for debate .

