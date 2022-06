(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “The commissioners aren’t closing the pool down; it’s just a matter of workforce right now.”. Commissioner Chairman Dan Camp said those words at the Commissioners’ work session on Wednesday in regard to rumors that the Old Economy Pool would be closed for the summer. The pool currently has yet to open due to the lack of lifeguard staff, which Parks & Recreation director Tony Caltury said has since been reduced to three lifeguards.

