June 2022 Events Calendar and Things to Do in the Upstate and surrounding area

Wednesday, June 1

TEENS GEEK OUT: STRANGER THINGS is at 2 p.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Library. Ages 12 – 18. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

WILD FOR READING WEDNESDAY is at 2:30 near the farmyard at the Greenville Zoo. Included with admission. For details, visit greenvillezoo.com.

Thursday, June 2

A TEEN TIE DYE SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY is at 1 p.m. at the Chesnee Branch Library. Visit spartanburglibraries.org.

SUMMER READING with the Greenville County Library System kicks off today at 3 p.m. the Five Forks Branch Library. For details, visit greenvillelibrary.org.

A CUPCAKE KICKOFF for summer reading is at 3 p.m. at the Boiling Springs Branch Library. Visit spartanburglibraries.org.

NEIGHBORHOOD NIGHT is 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Upcountry History Museum. Admission is free and will include story times for younger visitors and limited book giveaways for children. For details, visit upcountryhistory.org.

SIMPSONVILLE’S MUSIC SERIES AND FOOD TRUCK RODEO is 6 – 9 p.m. at Heritage Park. Follow @SimpsonvilleMusicSeries on Facebook for information and updates.

FURMAN UNIVERSITY’S LAKESIDE CONCERT is at 7:30 p.m. and features the Carolina Youth Symphony and music of Patriotic Heroes and Movie Villains. Admission is free. Visit furman.edu/academics/music/camps-conferences/music-by-the-lake.

Friday, June 3

SUMMER READING with the Greenville County Library System kicks off today at 3 p.m. at the Hughes Main Library. For details, visit greenvillelibrary.org.

THE GEORGE I. THEISEN FAMILY YMCA’S PB&J FUN RUN is at 6 p.m. The entry fee is one jar of peanut butter and one jar of jelly per participant. For details, visit runsignup.com/Race/SC/TravelersRest/PBJKidsFunRun.

Saturday, June 4

THE TD SATURDAY MARKET is 8 a.m. – noon in downtown Greenville. For vendors, children’s events and more, visit saturdaymarketlive.com.

CELEBRATE NATIONAL TRAILS DAY today with hikes at South Carolina State Parks and on the Palmetto Trail. Visit palmettoconservation.org and southcarolinaparks.com.

SUMMER READING KICKOFF for all ages is 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Anderson Main, Pendleton and Powdersville Libraries. Visit andersonlibrary.org.

Monday, June 6

MS. FRIZZLE’S OCEAN ADVENTURE is at 10:30 a.m. at the Belton Library and at 1:30 p.m. at Westside Library. Recommended for ages 6 – 12. Registration is required. Visit andersonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, June 7

DESIGN A LIGHTHOUSE at 10:30 a.m. at the Chesnee Branch Library. Visit spartanburglibraries.org.

LEARN THE SCIENCE OF ICE CREAM at 2 p.m. at the Anderson Road Branch Library. Ages 10 – 14. Registration is required. Visit greenvillelibrary.org.

MINI MAKERS: WHEELS AND GIZMOS for ages 2 – 4 is at TR Makers at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $5. For registration, visit trmakersco.org.

MS. FRIZZLE’S OCEAN ADVENTURE is at 3:30 p.m. at the Powdersville Library. Recommended for ages 6 – 12. Registration is required. Visit andersonlibrary.org.

“HAMILTON” is presented at 7:30 p.m. at the Peace Center. For tickets, visit peacecenter.org.

Wednesday, June 8

MS. FRIZZLE’S OCEAN ADVENTURE is at 10:30 a.m. at the Pendleton Library and at 3:30 p.m. at the Anderson Main Library. Recommended for ages 6 – 12. Registration is required. Visit andersonlibrary.org.

WILD FOR READING WEDNESDAY is at 2:30 near the farmyard at the Greenville Zoo. Included with admission. For details, visit greenvillezoo.com.

“HAMILTON” is presented at 7:30 p.m. at the Peace Center. For tickets, visit peacecenter.org.

Thursday, June 9

STORY TIME THEATER is at 10:30 a.m. at the Landrum Library. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

MS. FRIZZLE’S OCEAN ADVENTURE is at 3:30 p.m. at the Lander Memorial Library. Recommended for ages 6 – 12. Registration is required. Visit andersonlibrary.org.

SIMPSONVILLE’S MUSIC SERIES AND FOOD TRUCK RODEO is 6 – 9 p.m. at Heritage Park. Follow @SimpsonvilleMusicSeries on Facebook for information and updates.

FURMAN UNIVERSITY’S LAKESIDE CONCERT is at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free. Visit furman.edu/academics/music/camps-conferences/music-by-the-lake.

“HAMILTON” is presented at 7:30 p.m. at the Peace Center. For tickets, visit peacecenter.org.

Friday, June 10

OUTDOOR STORY TIME is at 10 a.m. at the Hughes Main Library. Visit greenvillelibrary.org.

THE CRITTER KEEPER presents at 10:30 a.m. at the Iva Civic Center and at 3:30 p.m. at the Watkins Community Center (Honea Path). Recommended for ages 6 – 12. Visit andersonlibrary.org.

FRESH FRIDAYS AT HARTNESS is 5:30 – 8 p.m. on the Grand Lawn at 2000 Society St., Greenville. The event includes live music and a variety of vendors, including food, artisans and more. For details, visit hartnessliving.com/fresh-fridays.

“HAMILTON” is presented at 8 p.m. at the Peace Center. For tickets, visit peacecenter.org.

Saturday, June 11

THE TD SATURDAY MARKET is 8 a.m. – noon in downtown Greenville. For vendors, children’s events and more, visit saturdaymarketlive.com.

DINOSAURS: LAND OF FIRE AND ICE opens today at Upcountry History Museum. Designed for young explorers ages 3 – 10, the bilingual (Spanish and English) exhibit features three distinct sections that build on a child’s innate curiosity about dinosaurs: Land of Fire (a warm dinosaur habitat), Land of Ice (a cold dinosaur habitat), and a Field Research Station (complete with a Big Dig experience). For details, visit upcountryhistory.org.

MINI MAKERS: WHEELS AND GIZMOS for ages 2 – 4 is at TR Makers at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $5. For registration, visit trmakersco.org.

PAW PATROL LIVE “THE GREAT PIRATE ADVENTURE” is presented at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Visit bonsecoursarena.com.

“HAMILTON” is presented at 2 and 8 p.m. at the Peace Center. For tickets, visit peacecenter.org.

Sunday, June 12

PAW PATROL LIVE “THE GREAT PIRATE ADVENTURE” is presented at noon and 4 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Visit bonsecoursarena.com.

“HAMILTON” is presented at 1 and 6:30 p.m. at the Peace Center. For tickets, visit peacecenter.org.

Monday, June 13

ROPER MOUNTAIN SCIENCE CENTER: COASTAL CRITTERS, a summer reading program, is at 2:30 p.m. at the Five Forks Branch Library. Visit greenvillelibrary.org.

TEENS EXPLORE: WILDLIFE RESCU is at 6:30 p.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Library. Ages 12 – 18. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Tuesday, June 14

PUPPET SHOW: THE THREE LITTLE FISH AND THE BIG BAD SHARK is at 10 and 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Spartanburg Main Library. Ages birth – 5. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

FUN IN THE SUN is at 2 p.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Library. Bring a towel and sunscreen. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

NAILED IT: SWEETS EDITION is at 3 p.m. at the Boiling Springs Branch Library. Limited space. Ages 12 – 18. Visit spartanburglibraries.org.

ROPER MOUNTAIN SCIENCE CENTER: COASTAL CRITTERS, a summer reading program, is at 3:30 p.m. at the Greer Library and at 7 p.m. at the Hughes Main Library. Visit greenvillelibrary.org.

“HAMILTON” is presented at 7:30 p.m. at the Peace Center. For tickets, visit peacecenter.org.

Wednesday, June 15

MAKE SIDEWALK CHALK CREATIONS at 10:30 a.m. at the Pelham Road Branch Library. Visit greenvillelibrary.org.

A CHILDREN’S WRITING WORKSHOP, a summer reading program, is at 2:30 p.m. at the Hughes Main Library. Visit greenvillelibrary.org.

PUPPET SHOW: THE THREE LITTLE FISH AND THE BIG BAD SHARK is at 2:30 p.m. at the Spartanburg Main Library. Ages birth – 5. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

WILD FOR READING WEDNESDAY is at 2:30 near the farmyard at the Greenville Zoo. Included with admission. For details, visit greenvillezoo.com.

“HAMILTON” is presented at 7:30 p.m. at the Peace Center. For tickets, visit peacecenter.org.

Thursday, June 16

PUPPET SHOW: THE THREE LITTLE FISH AND THE BIG BAD SHARK is at 10 and 11 a.m. at the Spartanburg Main Library. Ages birth – 5. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

A TEEN HARRY POTTER PARTY is at 1 p.m. at the Chesnee Branch Library. Visit spartanburglibraries.org.

SUPERHERO DAY is at 2 p.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Library. Feel free to come dressed as your favorite superhero. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

SIMPSONVILLE’S MUSIC SERIES AND FOOD TRUCK RODEO is 6 – 9 p.m. at Heritage Park. Follow @SimpsonvilleMusicSeries on Facebook for information and updates.

FURMAN UNIVERSITY’S LAKESIDE CONCERT is at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free. Visit furman.edu/academics/music/camps-conferences/music-by-the-lake.

“HAMILTON” is presented at 7:30 p.m. at the Peace Center. For tickets, visit peacecenter.org.

Friday, June 17

A FRIDAY FAMILY HIKE is at 10 a.m. at Paris Mountain State Park. Take a nature walk with a ranger or staff interpreter, and wade into Mountain Creek. Using one of the park’s nets, search for dragonfly nymphs, salamanders and more. Registration is required. The cost is $5 per person, including adults, in addition to admission. (If you have a Park Passport, you only pay the program cost). These hikes are limited to 25 participants. To register and to confirm that the scheduled hike will proceed, email ctaylor@scprt.com, call 864-244-5565, or check at the admission booth.

AN UNDER THE SEA TEA PARTY, a summer reading program, is at 10 a.m. at the Travelers Rest Branch Library. Visit greenvillelibrary.org.

“HAMILTON” is presented at 8 p.m. at the Peace Center. For tickets, visit peacecenter.org.

Saturday, June 18

THE TD SATURDAY MARKET is 8 a.m. – noon in downtown Greenville. For vendors, children’s events and more, visit saturdaymarketlive.com.

SATURDAY STORY TIME is at 10:30 a.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Library. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

A SUMMER LUAU is 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. at Southernside Brewing Co. The event is family-friendly. Admission is free and food and drinks will be available for purchase, including pig roast tickets. It includes live music, children’s activities, knife and flame dancers, and more. For tickets (including free general admission tickets) and details, visit southernsidebrewing.com.

“HAMILTON” is presented at 2 and 8 p.m. at the Peace Center. For tickets, visit peacecenter.org.

Sunday, June 19

“HAMILTON” is presented at 1 and 6:30 p.m. at the Peace Center. For tickets, visit peacecenter.org.

Monday, June 20

MAKE SIDEWALK CHALK CREATIONS at 10:30 a.m. at the Mauldin Branch Library. Visit greenvillelibrary.org.

PUPPET THEATER is at 4:30 p.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Library. See “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and “The Ant and the Grasshopper.” For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Tuesday, June 21

CELEBRATE WORLD GIRAFFE DAY at the Greenville Zoo. Included with admission. For details, visit greenvillezoo.com.

MINI MAKERS: BUGS AND BUTTERFLIES for ages 2 – 4 is at TR Makers at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $5. For registration, visit trmakersco.org.

WATCH “CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG” at 1 p.m. at the Chesnee Branch Library. Visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Wednesday, June 22

WILD FOR READING WEDNESDAY is at 2:30 near the farmyard at the Greenville Zoo. Included with admission. For details, visit greenvillezoo.com.

FAMILY CRAFT NIGHT: Summer Fun is 5 – 7 p.m. (drop in) at the Five Forks Branch Library. Visit greenvillelibrary.org.

Thursday, June 23

A LADYBUG RELEASE is at 10:30 a.m. at the Landrum Library. Ages 3 – 6. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

WATCH A MATINEE MOVIE at 2 p.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Library. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

SIMPSONVILLE’S MUSIC SERIES AND FOOD TRUCK RODEO is 6 – 9 p.m. at Heritage Park. Follow @SimpsonvilleMusicSeries on Facebook for information and updates.

FURMAN UNIVERSITY’S LAKESIDE CONCERT is at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free. Visit furman.edu/academics/music/camps-conferences/music-by-the-lake.

Friday, June 24

OUTDOOR STORY TIME is at 10 a.m. at the Hughes Main Library. Visit greenvillelibrary.org.

Saturday, June 25

THE TD SATURDAY MARKET is 8 a.m. – noon in downtown Greenville. For vendors, children’s events and more, visit saturdaymarketlive.com.

Monday, June 27

MY FIRST DRIVE-IN MOVIE is at 10 a.m. at the Travelers Rest Branch Library. Bring a box to sit in. Ages 2 – 6. Space is limited. Visit greenvillelibrary.org.

Tuesday, June 28

MY FIRST DRIVE-IN MOVIE is at 10 a.m. at the Hughes Main Library and the Berea Branch Library. Bring a box to sit in. Ages 2 – 6. Space is limited. Visit greenvillelibrary.org.

Wednesday, June 29

PRESCHOOL PICASSOS: CLAY, for ages 2 – 6, is at 10 a.m. at the Greer Branch Library. Dress to get messy. For details, visit greenvillelibrary.org.

WILD FOR READING WEDNESDAY is at 2:30 near the farmyard at the Greenville Zoo. Included with admission. For details, visit greenvillezoo.com.

Thursday, June 30

A PATRIOTIC CARNIVAL is at 10:30 a.m. at the Landrum Library. Ages 3 – 6. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

SLIME TIME, for ages 6 – 12 is at 3:30 p.m. at the Augusta Road Branch Library. Discover the science behind slime and make some to take home. Registration is required. For details, visit greenvillelibrary.org.

SIMPSONVILLE’S MUSIC SERIES AND FOOD TRUCK RODEO is 6 – 9 p.m. at Heritage Park. Follow @SimpsonvilleMusicSeries on Facebook for information and updates.

FURMAN UNIVERSITY’S LAKESIDE CONCERT is at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free. Visit furman.edu/academics/music/camps-conferences/music-by-the-lake.

FAMILY FUN, ARTS, LEARNING, AND MORE

CHAUTAUQUA HISTORY COMES ALIVE 2022 is June 9 – 19 in Greenville, Spartanburg, Asheville and Brevard (North Carolina) and Athens (Georgia). See historical performers bring characters to life, including Dwight Eisenhower, Harry Houdini, Robert Kennedy, Georgia O’Keeffe and Pauli Murray. Almost all performances are free. In Spartanburg, shows are at the Spartanburg Main Library. In Greenville, shows are at Greenville Technical College’s Barton Campus, Centre Stage, The Phillis Wheatley Center, Senior Action, Christ Church Episcopal School, and Runway Cafe’s hangar at the Greenville Downtown Airport, and in Mauldin at the Mauldin Cultural Center Amphitheater. For a full schedule, visit historycomesalive.org.

SUMMER READING EVENTS at Spartanburg Libraries in June include visits from the South Carolina Aquarium, the Critter Keeper, Professor Whizzpop, Birds of Prey, Drum4Work, Kids in the Kitchen (with Clemson Extension), and Miss Missy’s Rhythm and Dance. For dates and times, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

GREENVILLE COUNTY WATERPARKS are open. Visit greenvillerec.com for hours and ticket details.

PARK HOP SUMMER SCAVENGER HUNT is now open. For app and registration details, visit parkhop.org.

WEEKDAY GROUP HIKES are offered throughout the summer at Paris Mountain State Park. Registration is required. Options include a Creek Ranger Hike, Turtle Trail Naturalist Hike (ages 8 and older) and an Animal Signs Scavenger Hunt. The cost is $7 each, with a minimum charge of $105. The cost includes admission for participants, including up to four adults. To register or for details, email ctaylor@scprt.com or call 864-244-5565. Information is also available at southcarolinaparks.com or friendsofparismountain.com.

GIRL SCOUT QUESTFEST 2022 for Girl Scouts, Alums, and Girl Guides from around the world, takes place July 14 – 17 both in Savannah, Georgia and virtually. QuestFest is a giant scavenger hunt with a twist. Instead of looking for things individuals and teams search for experiences. Register at gsquestfest.org. If you are not a currently registered Girl Scout, first register through your local council at girlscouts.org/en/council-finder.html.

KIMILEE BRYANT'S 8TH ANNUAL MUSICAL THEATRE WORKSHOP, featuring “Encanto” and “Hamilton,” is July 11 – 15. The program is for ages 7 – 18. For details, visit screp.org, email director@screp.org or call 864-660- 3423.

PUBLIC SPEAKING BOOTCAMP is noon – 2 p.m. June 27 – 30 at the Powdersville Library. Recommended for ages 12 – 18. Registration is required. Visit andersonlibrary.org.

SAVE THE OCEANS WORKSHOP 1 – 4 p.m. June 13 – 15 at the Anderson Main Library, noon – 3 p.m. June 20 – 22 at the Powdersville Library and 2 – 4 p.m. June 27 – 29 at the Iva Library. Recommended for ages 8 – 18. Registration is required. Visit andersonlibrary.org.

FREE BOOKS – Greenville First Steps has launched a pilot of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library in Greenville County. Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is an early literacy program that mails free age-appropriate books each month to registered children from birth to age 5. Currently in Greenville County, children in 29690, 29611, and 29669 can sign up for Imagination Library. Registration is available at ImaginationLibrary.com.

DISPLAY YOUR ART – The Back Door Art Gallery in Fountain Inn has a kids’ art wall. Children ages 12 and younger can hang one piece of their art for free for one month. For specifications and contact information, visit backdoorartgallery.com.

STORY TIME is at 10 a.m. Thursdays at Barnes and Noble at Greenridge. For details, visit stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2221.

PRISMA HEALTH CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL – YOUR HEALTHY BODY is at TCMU-Greenville. Learn about healthcare and healthy habits in a child-friendly, engaging and positive way. Visit tcmupstate.org.

DINOSAURS: LAND OF FIRE AND ICE is open at Upcountry History Museum June 11, 2022 – Jan. 29, 2023. Designed for young explorers ages 3 – 10, the bilingual (Spanish and English) exhibit features three distinct sections that build on a child’s innate curiosity about dinosaurs: Land of Fire (a warm dinosaur habitat), Land of Ice (a cold dinosaur habitat), and a Field Research Station (complete with a Big Dig experience). For details, visit upcountryhistory.org.

MUSIC ADVENTURE CLASSES are at 10 a.m. Mondays at Swamp Rabbit Café. Classes are geared for pre-K – K but all ages are welcome. The cost is $15 per class ($5 for each additional sibling) and includes a coffee and pastry. For details and registration, visit @musicadventure on Instagram or email musicadventureforkids@gmail.com.

MONET & FRIENDS – LIFE, LIGHT & COLOR is open through July 10 at Biltmore Estate. For tickets and up-to-date health and safety policies, visit biltmore.com.

PRESCHOOL STORYTIMES for ages 2 – 5 are offered at the Pickens County Library. Call 864-850-7077 or visit pickenscountylibrarysystem.com.

WATCH “THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS” at 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Easley Library and at 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Pickens Library. Call 864-850-7077 or visit pickenscountylibrarysystem.com.

OPEN ART STUDIOS is 9:30 a.m. – noon Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1 – 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays at TCMU-Greenville and 2 – 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at TCMU-Spartanburg. For details, visit tcmupstate.org.

STORY TIME AND MORE is at 11 a.m. and noon Tuesday – Saturday at TCMU-Greenville and 10 a.m. and noon Tuesday – Friday at TCMU-Spartanburg. For details, visit tcmupstate.org.

STRIDES, a nonprofit program, offers individualized instruction for ages 6 – 20 who need to catch up before school starts. Students with disabilities or ESOL are welcome. Virtual instruction is available. In-person or virtual tutoring is available at Cherrydale, Fountain Inn, Greer, Boiling Springs or Easley. For details, call 864-246-9898 or stridestutor.org.

