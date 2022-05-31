ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

The accidental monarch: Charting 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II

By Sean O'Grady
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0djHJi_0fvYihDm00

You have to be more than 80 years of age now to have much memory of any monarch except Elizabeth II . Her 70-year reign is the longest in English and British history (bearing in mind the long history of monarchy in Scotland). The reason for this is partly a matter of genes — the Queen mother lived to 101 — and the short life and reign of her father George VI, who died on February 6 1952, aged 56.

George VI was a lifelong worrier and smoker who famously never intended nor ever wished to be head of state. He became King because his elder brother, Edward VIII abdicated, and he saw out the stresses of the existential war with Germany. By the same token, then, Britain’s longest serving monarch is also one of its “accidental” ones. A happy accident, that is.

It’s been quite a span of history. The Queen ’s first prime minister, of 14 (a dozen men, two women), was Winston Churchill . He was born in 1874, fought in the Boer War, had served in Asquith’s cabinet before the Great War, and of course saved the nation. At not quite 80 when she granted the old man his first audience as his sovereign, he wasn’t quite ready to retire.

Maybe that example was something that strengthened her determination to fulfil the vows to serve the Commonwealth she made as an earnest 21-year old, and were to be made before God at her coronation in 1953. Though difficult to believe now, such was the popularity of Princess Diana and Prince Charles (in that order) in the 1980s that otherwise deferential folk thought she might like to retire aged 60 (a landmark she reached in 1986). Just as well she didn’t.

Like Victoria before her, the Queen’s reign was an age of revolutionary economic, social and technological changes. Elizabeth II is a shrewd observer of the scene. She adapts, and does not much seek to stymie, still less reverse societal change. She knows that is not her role. The British monarchy has lasted as long as it has because it moved with the times, or at least only a few steps behind them and the incumbents, with rare exceptions, understood that they rule only with the assent of the people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3soJZo_0fvYihDm00

The Britain of 1952 is almost unrecognisable today. A citizen of the time delivered here now via time capsule would take some effort to understand the volume of cars and lorries on the roads, planes in the air, and televisions and computers in the home. Prices would be unimaginable too, to someone whose wage was, say, £9 a week, but so too are standards of living impossibly grand - no rationing any more, but vast supermarkets, and exotic holidays, central heating, space tourism, the internet. A nation once powered by coal now relies on the sun and the wind.

The nation looks different now, as a multicultural society, and our time traveller might wonder what became of the Empire. The way we lived was different back in 1952. It was the most homophonic era in British history. Gay sex was not only illegal but gay men were entrapped and persecuted — John Gielgud was arrested in 1953, and Alan Turing took his own life after arrest and “treatment” in 1954. Turing was pardoned by the Queen in 2013.

Yet we still have some (mostly) cherished traditions  — the NHS, the BBC and the monarchy. And of course we still have a Tory government, occasionally interrupted by Labour and, scarcely believable in 1952, a brief moment when the Liberals returned to power. Before rock and roll, before the Sex Pistols sang “God Save The Queen”, before raves. Britain was much quieter in 1952, and sang more hymns.

You might say Elizabeth II is a woke icon

Each and every change has been accepted and publicly acknowledged by the monarch. She gives every sign of being socially tolerant as head of the multiracial, multicultural commonwealth and at ease with a diverse Britain. She did not visit apartheid South Africa, and was uncomfortable with the Thatcher government’s indulgent attitude towards it. You might say Elizabeth II is a woke icon.

The Queen shared the national enthusiasm at the marriage of Harry and Meghan, and regrets what the media did to them (and to every other member of her family, including herself). As early as the mid-1950s the papers were intruding into the love life of her sister, Princess Margaret and published rumours of a rift in her own relationship with Philip, only finally confounded when Prince Andrew was born in 1960.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mQ7DT_0fvYihDm00

Elizabeth II delivered the first television Christmas broadcast in 1957, and lived long enough to witness a Channel 4 Deepfake version that has her dancing on the table. She’s been played by Helen Mirren, Prunella Scales, Olivia Colman, Stanley Baxter, a Spitting Image puppet and many others. Thanks to Netflix she’s been discovered by a new global audience. She’s on Twitter, after a fashion. And although Tony Benn tried to get her head removed from the postage stamps, with the possible exception of chairman Mao, she is the person whose image has been printed more times than anyone in the history of the world. She obviously enjoyed the spoof James Bond video she made for the 2012 Olympics; but she had a real ex-Russian spy in her palace looking after the artworks for many years, Sir Anthony Blunt, whose past was revealed in 1979. It’s been a reign full of surprises.

The existence of the monarchy was taken as read in 1952, but at some points in the ensuing 70 years it has been in jeopardy. Politicians asked questions about whether certain members of the family worked hard enough, if they paid enough tax, and pointed out how out of touch they seemed. Despite the decline in deference and a modest rise in republican sentiment from the late 1950s, the 1970s and 1980s saw a remarkable resurgence in popularity.

Maybe not everyone appreciated, then or now, what a dangerous moment the death of Diana was

The crises that befell the family in the 1990s were a mix of the personal and political — the tabloid press and its readers, it must be said, gorged on royal affairs, separations and divorces. The aftermath of the death of Diana in 1997 saw Tony Blair advising and guiding the Queen in exemplary fashion. Maybe not everyone appreciated, then or now, what a dangerous moment that was, when familial reticence and privacy was mistaken for coldness of heart, but it was Blair’s instinct for public opinion that was key to avoiding more ugliness. She went on television and spoke from the heart. At that moment of crisis it was the now Sir Tony Blair who provided his sovereign with the most valuable personal advice.

For her part, Elizabeth II’s greatest hour was surely in the pandemic. Her address to the nation — “we will meet again” — was graceful, moving, and inspiring. The lonely example she set at the funeral of Prince Philip, as we now know, stood in stark contrast to what was going on in Downing Street. You wonder what she makes of her present prime minister, the first to have had to issue a public apology to their monarch, and the first to have had a request for her to prorogue parliament judged to be unlawful, and based on lies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K11RS_0fvYihDm00

She’s not perfect, Her Majesty, especially where Scotland is concerned. The Queen flirted with unconstitutional behaviour when she made coded remarks about her devotion to the Union in her silver jubilee year, 1977, when the North Sea oil bonanza fuelled Scottish nationalism, and again in the independence referendum of 2014. She mentioned to a well-wisher that Scottish voters should think carefully about their choices. According to David Cameron she “purred” when he told her the result of the vote, and that her kingdom was still United.

Who knows what good, bad or indifferent decisions she and her husband made during the collapse of the marriages of three out of four of her children and her unhappy sister, Margaret. It now seems clear that Her Majesty took the same attitude to the relationships of her children as she did to her politicians after a general election returned a hung parliament, she stayed out of it. Every time one of the warring parties appealed to her to intervene she offered sympathy but not much else. In truth there wasn’t much she could do about her spoiled, wilful eldest son, her alcoholic sister or Fergie’s penchant for the niche charms of the toe massage.

As monarch, the Queen could sign acts of parliament authorising nationalisation of whole industries or taking Britain in and then out of the European Union, but she was powerless to make two human beings love one another. Nor could she choose Prince Andrew’s friends for him, but she can and has agreed to the advice given by Charles and William to nudge him further out of the public eye.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PRPCU_0fvYihDm00

Even with someone as close to her as Andrew, the Queen has put country first. It requires a certain amount of ruthlessness and a strong stomach. Basically, she’ll do anything she is asked to. If the national interest demands gestures of reconciliation, she gladly obliges. She visited Russia, a nation that had murdered some of her relatives, in 1994, and shaken hands and taken tea with men the British state had previously jailed as terrorists — Makarios of Cyprus, Kenyatta of Kenya, and Martin McGuiness, the ex-IRA man. She’s rolled the red carpet out for everyone from Emperor Hirohito to Nicolae Ceaucescu to Donald Trump.

The monarchy may well be a crazy anachronism, an embarrassment and a feudal symbol of a classist society, but if we are going to persist with such an eccentric way of choosing a head of state it’s just as well that the one we’ve got does it quite well.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Queen ‘meets Lilibet for first time’ as Harry and Meghan reunite with monarch

The Queen has met her great-granddaughter, Lilibet Mountbatten Windsor, for the first time, according to reports.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in London this weekend with their two children for the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.According to royal commentator Omid Scobie, co-author of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s biography Finding Freedom, the couple introduced their youngest child to the Queen on Thursday.The meeting comes ahead of Lilibet’s first birthday on Saturday 4 June.Speaking on BBC Breakfast on Friday, Scobie said: “I think people are expecting some sort of big birthday extravagant event, that we’re going to see...
CELEBRITIES
People

Prince Charles Shows Off His Moves on the Dance Floor at a Pre-Platinum Jubilee Tea Party

Prince Charles is getting a head start on the Platinum Jubilee party!. Queen Elizabeth's eldest son and heir, 73, surprised guests at a tea party hosted by The Prince's Foundation at Highgrove on Tuesday. The gathering, just ahead of the four days of events marking the monarch's Platinum Jubilee, was held as a way combat loneliness, with the local community getting together to enjoy live music, finger sandwiches and Highgrove prosecco.
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Platinum jubilee: Harry and Meghan are the most popular royals, according to Independent readers

Meghan Markle has been voted the most popular member of the royal family in a poll of Independent readers in the lead up to the platinum jubilee.Prince Harry was a close second in the final ranking of adult and living royals, which means the Duke and Duchess of Sussex take the top two spots with 23 per cent and 17 per cent of the vote respectively.The Queen, who is embarking on four days of jubilee celebrations today, came third, with 15 per cent of the vote.Some readers said they were outraged that The Independent was running a poll on such...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Hirohito
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Fergie
Person
George Vi
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Tony Blair
Daily Mail

Emotional moment Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill is presented with the painstakingly restored dress she wore as Queen's maid of honour at the 1953 Coronation

The Queen's former aide became tearful as she was presented with the dress she wore at the Coronation after it was painstakingly restored to its former glory. Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill, 92, praised the 'unbelievable' transformation of the faded Norman Hartnell gown, which had laid in storage for decades and was badly damaged due to sun exposure.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Too cute’: Princess Charlotte stops Prince Louis’ enthusiastic waving during Trooping the Colour parade

As Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children appeared in the Trooping the Colour parade for the first time, Prince Louis seemed extra enthusiastic about the event.During the parade, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, travelled in the lead carriage. They sat opposite their mother, Kate, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.As the three children waved at the large crowds, Prince Louis continued excitedly to which Princess Charlotte gently moved her younger brothers hand down.This didn’t stop the young royal continuing to show his enthusiasm as he carried on waving at those on the Mall.The act was...
U.K.
BBC

Platinum Jubilee: An unspoken transition has begun

For raw symbolism this Jubilee weekend, it will be hard to beat the gold State Coach. This notoriously uncomfortable vehicle will be the ceremonial centrepiece of the climax of the Jubilee weekend - the pageant that will travel the coronation route from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace on Sunday. Weighing...
U.K.
The Independent

Harry and Meghan to join royal family on balcony for Trooping the Colour parade

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join the royal family at Trooping the Colour on Thursday – though the Queen will not be with them.Last week, Buckingham Palace announced the Queen has decided to limit the balcony line-up to working members of the royal family, appearing to rule out the couple who abandoned royal duties in 2020 and Prince Andrew.But the palace announced at the last minute that Harry and Meghan will watch the salute to the Queen from a prime vantage point with members of the monarchy from the Duke of Wellington’s former office, overlooking Horse Guards Parade.In...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartheid South Africa#British Royal Family#Uk#Commonwealth
The Independent

Platinum Jubilee: Harry and William sit on opposite sides of cathedral at service of thanksgiving

Harry and Meghan publicly returned to the royal fold on Friday for the Queen’s platinum jubilee service – but they sat on the opposite side of St Paul’s Cathedral from William and Kate.Working royals filled the front-row seats at the ceremony, meaning the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took their places in the second row, behind the Wessex family and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and on the other side of the aisle from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.They no longer use their HRH styles and the event was their first public appearance alongside the Windsors since they...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: As an American, I think Queen Elizabeth II should apologize for racism at her Platinum Jubilee

Meghan Markle is a role model and beacon of hope for many Black Americans. Her story resonated with me strongly — my mother is biracial, and Markle’s words about the racism she experienced felt sadly familiar. Watching the right-wing British media attack Markle, and then watching how the royal family stayed silent in the face of it, was a painful experience.Now, on her Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II has a chance to change things — by making a formal apology to the descendants of those exploited by Britain’s imperialist past.As the longest-standing monarch in British history, the queen commands the...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Meghan Markle wears navy blue off-the-shoulder dress for Platinum Jubilee appearance

Meghan Markle has made a brief appearance at the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations in London today.The Duchess of Sussex was accompanied by husband, Prince Harry, as they watched the Trooping the Colours parade from the Major General’s Office.Towards the end of the parade, she was seen wearing an off-the-shoulder navy blue dress which she paired with a large, white hat accessoried with a navy bow that is thought to be designed by British milliner Stephen Jones.The mother-of-two doted on Peter Phillips’ daughters Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10, and Mike and Zara Tindall’s girls Mia, eight, and Lena, three, as the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s hat sold out of store just hours after platinum jubilee appearance

The hat worn by Meghan Markle at the Queen’s platinum jubilee has already sold out of stores despite making only a brief appearance in London today.The Duchess of Sussex, who was joined by her husband Prince Harry, was spotted wearing an off-the-shoulder navy blue dress as she watched the Trooping the Colour parade from the Major General’s Office.Markle, 40, paired the dress with a large brim boater hat featuring a navy blue ribbon, which was designed by British milliner Stephen Jones. The “Granville” hat is handmade from sinamay tulle and grosgrain ribbon and is priced at £1,344 ($1,686.66).According to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

UK’s Nato envoy warns Royal Navy may have to battle Russia

Royal Navy ships could be sent into action against Russia’s Black Sea blockade of Ukraine, a Tory MP who leads the UK’s parliamentary delegation to Nato has suggested.Alec Shelbrooke said that British warships could have to use “lethal defensive force” against Russia’s forces as part of a mission to escort vital grain supplies out of Ukrainian ports, at the “high risk” of deaths of UK personnel and the escalation of war in Europe.In a message to constituents, Mr Shelbrooke said that a challenge to Boris Johnson’s leadership would be “an indulgence” at a time when the prime minister is...
MILITARY
HollywoodLife

Prince Edward: 5 Things To Know About Queen Elizabeth II’s Cousin Who Joined Her On Balcony

A year after the death of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II wasn’t alone when she attended the Trooping The Colours ceremony on June 1. Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, joined Queen Elizabeth, 96, to take the official salute. Prince Edward, 86, also joined the rest of the working British royals to witness the Royal Air Force’s flyby, marking both the Trooping of the Colours and Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen’s ‘first chance to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet at Windsor’

The Queen would have had her first chance to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet on Thursday evening, according to a royal commentator.Platinum Jubilee celebrations commenced on Thursday, with Trooping the Colour and the lighting of beacons across the UK.Royals graced the balcony at Buckingham Palace and included the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children – with Prince Louis making quite an impression with his facial expressions.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a more low-profile appearance, with only a few photos, taken through a window at Horse Guards Parade during Trooping the Colour,...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Charles and William in military parade as Jubilee begins

Prince Harry and Meghan are here but haven't been spotted. Prince Harry and Meghan are here as spectators, although so far we haven't had sight of them. We understand they are watching the military inspection from the window of a building on Horse Guards Parade - the Duke of Wellington's former office.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

678K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy